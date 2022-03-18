ICYMI: Atlanta Braves newly signed All-Star first baseman goes to hitting practice in his fresh uniform

The Atlanta Braves faced a lot of criticism when opting to trade prospects for Matt Olson instead of bringing back franchise superstar Freddie Freeman. Fans were upset that the Atlanta Braves icon would be suiting up for the Dodgers in 2022, and the media accused the Braves of being heartless. However, Matt Olson didn't seem to be affected by the criticism. The new Brave put on a one-man home run derby during batting practice in Spring Training.

"Matt Olson already hitting moonshots in his new uniform (via @ZachKleinWSB)" - @ FOX Sports MLB

Olson gives best chance to defend Atlanta Braves World Series title

The Atlanta Braves doubled down on their decision to move forward with Olson shortly after the trade was announced, signing him to an extension that will give him $21 million per year for eight years. Regardless of the outrage, the move shows that the Braves feel Olson gives them the best chance to defend their World Series title.

The Braves aren't alone in that sentiment. According to Fangraphs, Olson's age and his moving to a power hitter-friendly park are added insurance. Over the next three years, he's projected to provide an average of 4.4 Wins Above Replacement to go along with nearly 40 home runs and 120 RBIs each year.

As painful as it seems, Atlanta has a better argument for signing Olson, who’s five years younger, over Freeman to a long-term deal, from the cruel actuary’s perspective.

Comparatively, Olson stands to be the better choice in WAR longterm as Freeman's age and durability drop his projections after the upcoming season. Freeman is projected to do quite well in the 2022 season with a WAR of 4.7, but is projected to average below a 4.0 WAR for the following two years, after which his contract will surely be a sore spot for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

39 HR, 111 RBI, .911 OPS, 5.8 bWAR



Freddie Freeman’s 2021:



31 HR, 83 RBI, .896 OPS, 4.7 bWAR



A lot of people won't be happy, but Matt Olson was better than Freddie Freeman in 2021. This is a huge addition to the lineup!

Matt Olson's 2021:
39 HR, 111 RBI, .911 OPS, 5.8 bWAR

Freddie Freeman's 2021:
31 HR, 83 RBI, .896 OPS, 4.7 bWAR

For the beginning of his tenure as an Atlanta Brave, Olson will be compared to the departed Freeman. Every play he makes at first base, every ball he hits, every media interaction will be compared to the all-time Atlanta great who is suiting up for the Dodgers in Los Angeles. However, if Olson manages to hit the ball like he did in batting practice today, the Atlanta Braves are going to find themselves in a very good spot to bring home more World Series titles. If that happens, Matt Olson will be creating his own legacy as a Braves legend in no time.

