ICYMI: Atlanta Braves rookie phenom Spencer Strider becomes fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season

Spencer Strider continues to make long strides in his young MLB career. In the Atlanta Braves' 5-2 victory over their rival Philadelphia Phillies, Strider wrote his name in the history books.

The 23-year-old fanned 10 Phillies batters to record his 11th win of the season. With this clinical outing, Strider became the fastest pitcher in the history of the league to reach 200 strikeouts in a single campaign. The young hurler needed just 130 innings to accomplish the feat surpassing Randy Johnson's 130 2/3 innings needed in 2001.

"[email protected] just became the third rookie in #Braves franchise history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season! #ForTheA" - @Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider also just became the third Atlanta Braves rookie to reach 200 K's in a season and the first Braves rookie in the modern era to achieve the feat. Strider also recorded his sixth double-digit strikeout outing of the year.

Braves skipper Bryan Snitker sang all the praises after the accomplishment of his young pitcher.

“I've been so impressed with the guy and the work ethic and the consistency and the person and how he goes about his thing, and how he’s handled himself on the mound and how he can slow the game down,” he said. "“It’s just the whole package. It’s very, very impressive.” Snitker added. Interview via Mark Bowman of MLB.com

With his 11-5 card and 2.67 ERA, Spencer Strider has made a compelling case for the National League Rookie of the Year race this season.

Spencer Strider's MLB journey

Spencer Strider was originally drafted by the then-Cleveland Indians in the 35th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He forewent the chance and instead committed to playing college ball for Clemson.

In 2020, he was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the fourth round of that year's draft. Starting in 2021, he spent his time playing for the Braves' minor league system. On October 1 of the same year, he made his major league debut when he came in relief in a game against the New York Mets.

With the Braves floundering and 8.5 games behind the Mets, skipper Brian Snitker made a change in his starting rotation and inserted Strider in the starting five on May 30, 2022. The rookie hasn't looked back ever since and has powered the Braves back to relevancy in the NL East.

