ICYMI: Atlanta Braves to sell $151 burger to commemorate the first championship since 1995, comes with an optional World Series ring for $25,000

The Atlanta Braves began serving a humongous burger on MLB Opening Day 2022 at Truist Park to commemorate their World Series victory. It is a bizarre deal that is being offered to sports fans in the United States.

It's topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and truffle aioli on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun. It also comes with a side of Parmesan waffle fries, as if that wasn't enough. The Burger is designed to be shared with a group of people.

A Wagyu beef patty with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli on a toasted, buttered bun served with Parmesan waffle fries. Burger that Braves are selling for $151: A Wagyu beef patty with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli on a toasted, buttered bun served with Parmesan waffle fries. https://t.co/wlcUF6oe2O

The "World Championship Burger" comes in 3 categories:

Category 1:

Cost: $US151 ($A200)

Features: It includes a replica 2021 World Series ring.

Category 2:

Cost: $151

Features: This is a nod to the Braves' 151-year history.

Limited Edition Version:

Cost: $33,000

Features: This includes a limited-edition championship ring.

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six

History of Atlanta Braves:

The Atlanta Braves are members of the National League (NL) East division in Major League Baseball (MLB). The Braves began as the Boston Red Stockings in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1871. After going through many name changes, the Boston Braves was the team's moniker for most of the first half of the twentieth century. The franchise then relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1953 and was renamed the Milwaukee Braves before moving to Atlanta in 1966. Since its inception in the National League in 1876, the Braves have won 21 division titles, 18 National League pennants, and four World Series triumphs – as the Boston Braves in 1914, the Milwaukee Braves in 1957, and the Braves in 1995 and 2021. The Braves are the only organization in Major League Baseball to win the World Series in three different locales.

On Thursday, April 7, the Braves and Cincinnati Reds opened their 2022 seasons at Truist Park. On Opening Day, the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Braves 6-3. The next match between the Braves and Reds is on April 10 at 1:35 PM EST at Truist Park.

