ICYMI: Boston Red Sox skipper Alex Cora banished from the touchline against Kansas City Royals in most bizarre ejection of the year

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s sending off against the Kansas City Royals is the front-runner for the most bizarre ejection of the year.

The Red Sox fell to a 7-3 defeat against the Royals in their series opener. While Boston was 4-3 behind in the bottom of the seventh, Cora was sent off by plate umpire Bill Welke.

"Alex Cora gets ejected for what appears to be light conversation"

Royals catcher Salvador Perez launched a three-run homer that bounced off a green pad at the base of the left field foul pole.

Perez’s hit was ruled a home run following an umpire review. The Royals stretched their lead to 7-3, which ended up being the final score.

Dissatisfied with the call, Cora engaged in a dialog with umpire Welke which resulted in the strangest ejection of the year. Cora appeared calm and composed throughout the conversation, but Welke seemingly didn’t like something the Boston Red Sox skipper had to say.

Cora was shocked at the decision and pleaded his case to the official, but to no avail. He shared his thoughts on the incident following the game.

"I don't want to get into that. I don't think I deserved to be thrown out in that one," Cora said after the game. "I was very calmly asking what happened and whatever, he threw me out. It happens, I guess."

Cora’s sending off wasn’t the only ejection on Thursday. Earlier in the day, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was also given his marching orders against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, this incident involved a more heated exchange.

Boston Red Sox have a lot more to analyze beyond Alex Cora’s ejection

The Boston Red Sox raced to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, courtesy of Rafael Devers’ two-run RBI single.

The Royals’ MJ Melendez reduced the deficit to 2-1 with a solo homer in the bottom of the first. Vinnie Pasquantino’s sacrifice fly leveled matters shortly after.

Perez then put the Royals ahead with an RBI single to end the fifth inning. Kevin Plawecki then tied it 3-3 with a game-changing knock in the top seventh.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s go-ahead single tipped the scales in the Royals’ favor before Perez’s controversial seventh inning homer, which rubber-stamped the comprehensive 7-3 win.

Cora clarified after the game that his ejection had nothing to do with the final outcome of the game.

“That didn’t decide the game,” Cora said. “We walked the ninth hitter twice, he got on base three times. We got two lefties there that we have to do a better job. We have to be better. We cannot rely on three or four guys. It’s a total team effort.”

The Boston Red Sox will be hoping for better fortunes when they face the Royals in Game 2 later tonight.

