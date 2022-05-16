ICYMI: Fan in New York Mets jersey makes a spectacular catch with his cap, has a real-life blooper moment seconds later

In Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners, a light-hearted moment occurred when a fan, who was wearing a Jacob deGrom jersey, caught a foul ball with his cap. The incident happened during the early stages of the game around the left side of Citi Field behind home plate.

"What a catch!" - @ SNY

After the awesome catch, he proceeded to lose the ball as it fell through the strap of his cap, much to his bemusement.

The Mets valiantly made a comeback in the ninth inning, but ultimately fell short to the Mariners, 8-7. Seattle improved to 16-19 while the Mets are still the leaders of the National League East with a 23-13 record despite the loss.

The New York Mets season so far

The revamped New York Mets are one of the most dangerous teams in baseball right now. They have the best record of all the National League teams at 23-13. They look poised to make a deep playoff run this year and challenge the likes of the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers come the postseason.

Their hot streak is a result of good pitching performances and production from the plate. The so far Jacob deGrom-less pitching squad, led by Max Scherzer, is one of the best rotations in all of baseball, surrendering only 121 runs through 36 games for an ERA of 3.40.

Their plate production has also been stellar, averaging .251 with 302 base hits and 149 RBIs and an OPS of .711 this season. The loss to the Mariners was their first series loss of the season and has legitimized the fact that they are a team to be taken seriously this year.

"The Mets fall just short. Lose 8-7 and drop their first series of the season. Still, a main takeaway has to be the way this team continues to fight until the end. They’re never out of a game." - @ Steve Gelbs

The biggest concern for the New York Mets right now is the pile-up of starters on the injured list. Tylor Megill was recently placed on the 10-day injured list and is just one of several Mets pitchers in the column. Taijuan Walker just recently returned from the IL, while Trevor May was placed in the 60-day IL.

It will be an uphill battle for club skipper Buck Showalter to find suitable replacements for his injured players as they are already without the services of ace Jacob deGrom.

