Watch: Max Scherzer denies first pitch honors to Japanese Ambassador to the US

At Citi Field, an embarrassing moment occurred when New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer stepped in the way and denied Mikio Mori, Japan's ambassador and consul general, as he attempted to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners game. In baseball, the ceremonial first pitch is thrown by the guest of honor before the game and holds immense importance. It is a long-held tradition that has been executed since 1910. Thus, violating the long-standing baseball tradition led the New York Mets' Scherzer to face severe backlash.

Chris Chao @Chaoscjc This guy was supposed to throw the first pitch but Scherzer beat him to the mound and didn’t let him throw it. This guy was supposed to throw the first pitch but Scherzer beat him to the mound and didn’t let him throw it. https://t.co/qoB1u40LYG

New York City is hosting Japan Parade Day for the first time in history to pay homage to Japanese culture and heritage. Furthermore, the year 2022 is significant since it marks 150 years since Horace Wilson, an American teacher who taught English to Japanese children, introduced baseball to Japan. The MLB franchise, the New York Mets, held a Japanese Heritage Night on May 13 at Citi Field to mark the occasion, with the Japanese Ambassador to the United States, Mikio Mori, as the chief guest.

As Mr. Mori was ready for the ceremonial pitch before the game between the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners, he was avoided by Max Scherzer. Next, the New York Mets pitcher walked off with the ball in hand, leaving Mikio Mori with a hint of humiliation on his face. Immediately, a representative of the New York Mets rushed onto the field and asked Mr. Mori to leave the mound.

Jordan Gregory @Tactownjojo US Amb. Mikio Mori never got the chance to toss the first pitch for the Mets last night because Max Scherzer willfully snubbing him. All on Japanese Heritage Night.



SHAMEFUL! US Amb. Mikio Mori never got the chance to toss the first pitch for the Mets last night because Max Scherzer willfully snubbing him. All on Japanese Heritage Night.SHAMEFUL! https://t.co/gEorDJjI8A

In the New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners game, the Mets were defeated by the Marines by 1-2.

"Kicking off the road trip with a W." - @Seattle Mariners

Max Scherzer's performance in the New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners

Although New York Mets were defeated by Seattle Mariners, New York Mets pitcher Scherzer pitched seven excellent innings for the New York Mets. Max allowed only three hits and one run.

After the game, Max Scherzer said, "We win and lose as team. I can only put myself in a position to help them win."

"Common Max Scherzer Success." - @SNY Mets

Max Scherzer may have made a terrible mistake by wrecking the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets' game against the Mariners, but his performance in the game was commendable. No one is perfect. We all make mistakes; it's part of being human. Nonetheless, the essential thing is to learn from our mistakes and gain wisdom. Max's indifference toward Mr. Mori was embarrassing, but who knows? He could have been too preoccupied with the game to notice that the guest of honor was about to throw the first pitch. Before reaching a conclusion, we should hear his side of the story as well.

