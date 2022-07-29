ICYMI: Max Scherzer schooled home runs leader Aaron Judge in the subway series

Max Scherzer and the New York Mets faced off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in the final game of the Subway Series last night. The Mets won their first game the night before by a score of 6-3, and looked to complete the series sweep at home.

Max Scherzer proved to be the dominant player in the game, going 7 innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out six batters. Three of the six strikeouts came from Aaron Judge.

Scherzer was making his fifth start since recovering from an injury that sidelined him for a month and a half. To be able to shut down the AL MVP favorite is impressive to say the least, and is a testament to how special Scherzer has been.

Scherzer was able to get six 'whiffs' from Aaron Judge on sliders alone. A truly impressive performance.

Overall, a truly dominant performance from Scherzer as he continues to build on his Hall-of-Fame career.

Aaron Judge and five New York Yankees cards to acquire on MLB: Sorare

Here, we'll look at the five best MLB Sorare Rare New York Yankees NFT Cards to elevate your Fantasy Baseball game.

#5. Clay Holmes, CP

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

Relief pitcher Clay Holmes is a top choice among fantasy owners. Holmes has had a terrific year for the Yankees. Given the Yankees' record and how competitive they are in games, he will have plenty of save opportunities.

#4. Nestor Cortes, SP

Nestor Cortes pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes has been one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball in 2022. Cortes gives players a solid option at the starting pitching spot, given his deceptive pitching motions.

#3. Giancarlo Stanton, OF

Giancarlo Stanton during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The All-Star Game MVP surely provides plenty of value in the outfield given his power numbers. One downfall may be his strikeout numbers, but the home runs certainly outweigh the strikeouts.

#2. Gerrit Cole, SP

Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole pitches during a Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole is perhaps the most valuable starting pitcher in the game. Cole's strikeouts and improved earned run average (ERA) make for an excellent pick.

#1. Aaron Judge, OF

Judge during a Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees game.

Perhaps the American League MVP, Judge is the best NFT card to purchase for a New York Yankees player. Judge leads all of baseball in home runs and is one of the most valuable fantasy players of 2022.

"I'm really excitied about it." - Sorare

