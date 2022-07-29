ICYMI: Max Scherzer schooled home runs leader Aaron Judge in the subway series

Max Scherzer and the New York Mets faced off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in the final game of the Subway Series last night. The Mets won their first game the night before by a score of 6-3, and looked to complete the series sweep at home.
Max Scherzer proved to be the dominant player in the game, going 7 innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out six batters. Three of the six strikeouts came from Aaron Judge.
"Max Scherzer strikes out Aaron Judge for the third time tonight 7 shutout innings for Mad Max"-@MLBONFOX
Scherzer was making his fifth start since recovering from an injury that sidelined him for a month and a half. To be able to shut down the AL MVP favorite is impressive to say the least, and is a testament to how special Scherzer has been.
Scherzer was able to get six 'whiffs' from Aaron Judge on sliders alone. A truly impressive performance.
"Scherzer got six Aaron Judge whiffs with sliders last night." -@Codify Baseball
Overall, a truly dominant performance from Scherzer as he continues to build on his Hall-of-Fame career.
