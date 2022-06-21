ICYMI: Music legend Neil Diamond performs “Sweet Caroline” at Fenway Park for first time since 2013

The legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond made an appearance at Fenway Park on Saturday for the first time since 2013. His eighth-inning performance of "Sweet Caroline" received huge cheers from the crowd at the Boston Red Sox versus St. Louis Cardinals game. Will Swenson, who will star as Diamond in the upcoming musical about the artist's life, "A Beautiful Noise," accompanied him.

MLB fans were filled with nostalgia after a clip of the event went viral on Twitter. In the video, Neil was seen donning a Boston Red Sox jacket and a hat.

Everybody jingled as Neil sang, "Hands, touching hands..Reaching out, touching me, touching you...Sweet Caroline...Good times never seemed so good...I've been inclined...To believe they never would."

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Neil Diamond singing "Sweet Caroline" at Fenway Park is incredible Neil Diamond singing "Sweet Caroline" at Fenway Park is incredible 🎤 🙌 https://t.co/P1yRDJR5ho

The song has not been performed at the home of the Boston Red Sox by Neil himself since 2013, after the Boston Marathon bombing.

"On Saturday April 20th, 2013...the Red Sox celebrated the subject's capture, the city's spirit, and the 101st anniversary of Fenway Park by inviting a very special guest to lead the crowd in...'Sweet Caroline.'" - @Jeff Greene

Though Diamond is not originally from Boston, the singing of his song has been an eighth-inning tradition at Fenway for more than 20 years.

Reason for Neil Diamond's disapperance from the limelight

Neil returns to the stage two years after retiring due to Parkinson's Disease. (Source: Yahoo)

After being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, Neil announced his retirement in 2018.

Neil Said, “It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years.”

Diamond continued writing songs and recording but no longer intended to perform in front of a live audience.

"I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come...You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been 'so good, so good, so good' thanks to you."

The New York Times @nytimes Neil Diamond announced his retirement from touring, after a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Here are some highlights from his career of live performances. nyti.ms/2G8rFZX Neil Diamond announced his retirement from touring, after a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Here are some highlights from his career of live performances. nyti.ms/2G8rFZX

It was so gratifying to see Neil return after four years and joyfully sing one of his most popular songs with the audience.

