ICYMI: New York Mets slugger Daniel Vogelbach ends home run drought by going deep against his former team

Daniel Vogelbach launched his first home run since Aug. 22 to help the New York Mets down his former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Friday.

Vogelbach went deep in the fourth to end a drought of 54 plate appearances without a home run.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Is Vogel-bach? That's Daniel's first home run since Aug. 22, but also his third hit and fourth RBI in the last two games.



Mets 2, Pirates 0, bottom four. Is Vogel-bach? That's Daniel's first home run since Aug. 22, but also his third hit and fourth RBI in the last two games.Mets 2, Pirates 0, bottom four. https://t.co/rqWlRCUTMz

"Is Vogel-bach? That's Daniel's first home run since Aug. 22, but also his third hit and fourth RBI in the last two games. Mets 2, Pirates 0, bottom four." - Anthony DiComo

Vogelbach’s recent slump has been cause for concern but there’s also reason to believe that he will start performing at his best. He racked up three hits, two extra-base hits and four RBIs over two games prior to Friday’s encounter.

Vogelbach opened up on his recent struggles after the game, saying that he has taken lessons from his lean patch.

GENY Mets Report @genymets



~ Daniel Vogelbach on hitting his first HR for the first time in three weeks. “Hitting's hard. I wish I would've had 20 homers over the last 3 weeks. You always can learn from the good, but you really can learn from the bad.” #LGM ~ Daniel Vogelbach on hitting his first HR for the first time in three weeks. “Hitting's hard. I wish I would've had 20 homers over the last 3 weeks. You always can learn from the good, but you really can learn from the bad.” #LGM ~ Daniel Vogelbach on hitting his first HR for the first time in three weeks. https://t.co/4ZheHJZjjw

“Hitting's hard. I wish I would've had 20 homers over the last 3 weeks. You always can learn from the good, but you really can learn from the bad.” #LGM ~ Daniel Vogelbach on hitting his first HR for the first time in three weeks.

The New York Mets machinery is running like clockwork

Taijuan Walker made back-to-back starts for the first time in almost two months. He allowed three runs and five hits, with five strikeouts in a season-high 7 ⅓ innings.

Tomás Nido’s third inning RBI single got the New York Mets off the mark before Vogelbach’s 399-foot homer doubled their lead.

Michael Chaviz’s RBI single got Pittsburgh up and running, but Pete Alonso’s sixth-inning sac fly restored the New York Met’s two-run advantage.

Brandon Nimmo made it 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh and the Mets were threatening to run away at this point.

The complexion of the game changed completely when the Pirates’ O’Neill Cruz blasted a gigantic 429-foot homer to reduce the deficit to only one.

Starting 9 @Starting9 CLEAR THE DECK



ONEIL CRUZ CANNONBALL COMING CLEAR THE DECKONEIL CRUZ CANNONBALL COMING https://t.co/r4JpaGlrYC

"CLEAR THE DECK...ONEIL CRUZ CANNONBALL COMING" - Starting 9

Unfortunately, it turned out to be futile, thanks to Edwin Diaz closing out in style. He struck out two batters through 1 ⅔ innings. His scoreless outing lowered his ERA to 1.43 for the season.

The New York Mets went on to clinch the series by winning their third game against the Pirates 5-1 on Saturday. They have now won 92 games this year, which is their highest tally since notching 97 wins in 2006.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far