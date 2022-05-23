ICYMI: Philadelphia Phillies register a spectacular walk-off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning

The series-ending game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers yesterday was nothing short of spectacular. The game went into extra innings. The Phillies came back in the bottom of the tenth after being down by a run to win it, 4-3.

With Phillies players Roman Quinn and Garrett Stubbs at second and third base, respectively, third baseman Alec Bohm grounded the ball to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy.

What was supposed to be a routine grounder and a throw to first base didn't happen, as Muncy fumbled the grounder. That allowed both Stubbs and Quinn to run home. The Dodgers challenged the dive by Quinn to home plate but the ruling was upheld. Muncy's throw Muncy was late to catcher Austin Barnes, and Quinn was safe.

"THIS IS HOW WE WALK-OFF" - @ Barstool Philly

The Phillies won the game 4-3 after they trailed 3-2 during the tenth inning. This pushed their record to 19-22 and gave a much-needed morale boost to the squad. The Dodgers, on the other hand, with a 27-13 record, are still the best team in the National League despite losing the game.

Phillies closer Corey Knebel was awarded his first win of the season. The loss was credited to Evan Phillips.

Philadelphia Phillies' defense

We can forgive the Los Angeles Dodgers' error yesterday. After all, the Dodgers are one of the best defensive teams in the league with a DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) total of 14. So by virtue of historical data, yesterday's error was just a minor hiccup.

A more pressing issue is the Philadelphia Phillies' defense. The Phillies defense is dead-last in the league in terms of DRS with a -19 score. They have a plus minus runs saved score of -23.

"“The Best Defense is a Good Offense”: The 2022 Philadelphia Phillies Yearbook" - @ John Stolnis

As we all know by now, the Phillies went all in on offense without minding what's at stake in defense. It is well-covered in this video of SportStorm as well.

We have yet to see the payout for their bets on offense, but they have so far proven to be an above-average hitting crew. They are averaging .248/.310/.412 with an OPS of .722 as a collective. They've also smashed 48 homers and driven in 173 runs this season. Time will tell if this experiment by the club and manager Joe Girardi will put the Phillies into the playoffs this year.

