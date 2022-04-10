ICYMI: Giants fan makes Major-League proposal, pops the question on MLB Opening Day

For the first time since 2020, the San Francisco Giants opened the season in their home stadium, Oracle Park. But Giants were treated to more than a good game Friday.

Joe Melendez, a fan of the San Francisco Giants, proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Andrea Montoya, at MLB Opening Day 2022 game between the Miami Marlins and the SF Giants at Oracle Park.

Crying tears of joy, Montoya said, 'Yes!'

"LOVE AT OPENING DAY. Joe Melendez just proposed to his longtime girlfriend Andrea Montoya at the @MLB Opening Day 2022 game between the Miami @Marlins and the @SFGiantsFans at @OracleParkSF. She said YES!" - Eytan Wallace

Andrea Montoya felt that attending the SF Giants' home opener at Oracle Park would be a great way to start her weekend, but she had no idea that Opening Day 2022 would change her life forever. Andrea and Joe have been in a long-term relationship and adore the thrill of being in love. The two are die-hard Giants fans.

Melendez proposed to Montoya immediately after entering the ballpark. He knelt near the bleachers, with a view of McCovey Cove in the background, and surprised her with a ring. The moment was captured on camera, and the crowd went gaga over the spectacular event.

Joe Melendez proposing to his longtime girlfriend Andrea Montoya.

Montoya expressed his astonishment and amazement by saying, "I'm quite stunned and amazed."

It is evident from the photograph that Montoya didn't have any clue about the proposal. Before everyone left, Melendez and Montoya got cheers and high fives from other Giants fans. Also, Montoya happily wore the engagement ring as her fiancé spoke about the occasion's significance.

Andrea Montoya showing off her engagement ring.

"I'm overjoyed that I've finally discovered the man of my dreams," says Andrea Montoya .

“This was the moment I have been waiting for. We're looking forward to spending the rest of our life together and enjoy our life.”- Joe Melendez

Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants

Thrilling Opening Day matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins:

FAfter surrendering a two-run lead in the ninth inning, the Giants dramatically defeated the Miami Marlins in the 10th. Austin Slater doubled down the left-field line, scoring Darin Ruf from first base and giving the Giants a 6-5 victory.

Brandon Belt notched two hits and an RBI. Joey Bart hit his first career dinger. Thairo Estrada tied the game in the ninth with a home run. Logan Webb pitched six innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk, with three strikeouts.

SFGiants @SFGiants AUSTIN BRINGS THE WOOF DOWN AUSTIN BRINGS THE WOOF DOWN https://t.co/Q5q0wiUauJ

"AUSTIN BRINGS THE WOOF DOWN." - SF Giants

