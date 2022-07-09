ICYMI: Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore gets fortunate bounce after Toronto Blue Jays outfielder botches catch

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays faced off in the first game of a four-game weekend series in Seattle. The Mariners won rather easily by a score of 8-3 to take the first game.

During the game, Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore got a fortunate bounce after the Blue Jays outfielder missed a fly ball. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had the ball in his glove, but it bounced out and over the wall. This has to be one of the luckiest home runs of all time.

MLB @MLB Not your every day home run. Not your every day home run. https://t.co/wsvEZ2KEdz

"Not your every day home run." - MLB

This was Moore's fifth home run of the season and certainly one he will never forget.

07/07: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners highlights

Eugenio Suarez celebrates a home run in last night's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. MLB: Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners

The scoring came rather quickly as newly acquired first baseman Carlos Santana got an RBI single to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

"Getting started early" - Mariners

In the same inning, Cal Raleigh delivered with another RBI single for the Mariners to make it 2-0. The Blue Jays then cut into the early deficit in the second inning to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the second inning, Dylan Moore blasted his fifth home run of the season to make it 3-1 Mariners.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ One of the most bizarre homers you'll see -- Dylan Moore leaves the yard, but only thanks to an assist from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. One of the most bizarre homers you'll see -- Dylan Moore leaves the yard, but only thanks to an assist from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. https://t.co/uTuaK4kI3s

"One of the most bizarre homers you'll see -- Dylan Moore leaves the yard, but only thanks to an assist from Lourdes Gurriel Jr." - Daniel Kramer

The Mariners offense would not stop. Eugenio Suarez drove in two runs on a single down the left field line to make it 5-1.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners Eugenio and Cal playing add on Eugenio and Cal playing add on 💪 https://t.co/0VhG1LdHgO

"Eugenion and Cal playing add on" - Mariners

Cal Raliegh continued his huge night at the plate with a two-run home run to right field. This was his 11th home run of the season.

"CAL RALEIGH GOES DEEP" - ROOT SPORTS NW

The Blue Jays added on two runs to cut into the lead thanks to RBI singles by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In the fifth inning, the Mariners took an 8-3 lead after Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run. This was his 14th home run of the season.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners Eugenio sends it to Edgar's Eugenio sends it to Edgar's 👋⚾ https://t.co/Mt1eCAdO0y

"Eugenio sends it to Edgar's" - Mariners

After this, the Mariners pitching staff shut down the Blue Jays offense to hold on and win by a score of 8-3. The two teams will face off in game two of the series tonight. The first pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EDT.

