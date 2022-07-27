ICYMI: Seiya Suzuki puts on an offensive showcase to power the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates

Seiya Suzuki put on an offensive masterclass to help the Chicago Cubs breeze past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon. Suzuki homered, doubled, and scored two runs to clinch the final game of their series.

In the bottom of the eighth, Suzuki launched an absolute rocket of a home run toward left field. The ball traveled 436 feet at 105 MPH off the bat, making it the longest homer of Suzuki’s MLB career. Suzuki has, so far, compiled a slashline of .272/.350/.466 (126 wRC+) this season.

Willson Contreras had an emotional night. The All-Star catcher saluted the attending fans, who gave him a standing ovation in what might have been his last game for the Cubs. The All-Star catcher has been heavily linked with a switch away ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

"Willson Contreras got a standing ovation in what could be his last last home game with the Cubs" - Fox Sports: MLB

The Chicago Cubs are looking more like an all-round team

It was an all-round display from the Chicago Cubs against the Pirates. David Ross’ team have now won six in a row. This is their longest winning streak in almost a year.

The Cubs jumped on Pittsburgh starter Bryce Wilson for three runs in the first inning. Suzuki, Ian Happ, and Nico Hoerner hit consecutive doubles in the first. This gave Cubs starter Keegan Thompson some breathing space.

Thompson (8-4) allowed two runs and four hits. He went seven innings, which is now his career-best. His outing today topped his previous high of 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds back in June. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter for the first win in his last five starts.

Keegan Thompson #71 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field

Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz blasted a two-run homer with two outs in the seventh to cut the lead to 3-2. Suzuki made sure of the result in the eighth by smashing deep toward left-field off Will Crowe.

Cubs reliever Rowan Wick struck out two of the three hitters he faced. Mychal Givens pitched the ninth and earned his second save.

The Cubs will now look to keep their momentum going. They will open a four-game series this Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

