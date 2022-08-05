ICYMI: Shohei Ohtani cracks two home runs against the Oakland Athletics; Los Angeles Angels still find a way to lose

Shohei Ohtani continues to shine brightly with the Los Angeles Angels, despite the team struggling. Ohtani hit two home runs against the Oakland Athletics in what would turn out to be a losing effort. With the Athletics currently holding the worst record in the American League, this is an embarrassing loss for the Angels.

Thankfully, Angels fans should be used to seeing their superstars dominate in losing efforts. Mike Trout has had many games similar to this, but none quite as devastating. As a team, the Angels hit seven home runs in this game, and still lost 8-7.

"Talkin' Baseball" posted a video of Ohtani's second home run of the day.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Shohei hits his 2nd of the game! Shohei hits his 2nd of the game! https://t.co/A4W6lrXJYF

Ben Verlander would confirm that this seven-homer loss for the Angels ties the MLB record for most home runs hit in a loss.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Shohei Ohtani hit 2 home runs. The team hit 7 home runs. As the Angels lose to the Oakland Athletics 8-7. Tying the record for most home runs in one game all time in a loss Shohei Ohtani hit 2 home runs. The team hit 7 home runs. As the Angels lose to the Oakland Athletics 8-7. Tying the record for most home runs in one game all time in a loss

It was a tough loss for Los Angeles Angels fans, but they can find comfort in the continued dominance of Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Angels need to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past with Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani and Mike Trout sitting in the dugout

The Los Angeles Angels have had the best player in baseball on their team for the last ten years, and have not won a playoff game. They paired that player with the most unique talent the MLB has seen since Babe Ruth, and they are still set to miss the playoffs. This is a level of organizational failure that has rarely been seen, in any sport.

Ohtani set yet another depressing record in this loss, which "Codify Baseball" posted to Twitter.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Shohei Ohtani today became the first Angel ever to hit multiple home runs in three different games that the team lost in one season. Shohei Ohtani today became the first Angel ever to hit multiple home runs in three different games that the team lost in one season. https://t.co/FXZQPeg7aQ

These records that somehow keep getting broken keep getting more and more embaressing. Let’s take a look at the Ohtani highlight package from YouTube to remove the sting of this loss, posted by MLB.

The Los Angeles Angels need to find a way to build a playoff team around Shohei Ohtani while they have the chance. If he leaves in free agency in 2024, they will have wasted yet another superstar.

