ICYMI: "The Punisher" Aristides Aquino signs with Nippon Professional Baseball's Chunichi Dragons

"The Punisher" Aristides Aquino has decided to take his talents to the Far East. The Dominican outfielder recently signed for the NPB's Chunichi Dragons, ending his five-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Aquino was signed by the Reds in 2011 and was called up on August 17, 2018. He made just one at-bat for the main squad before being re-signed by the team in 2019 on a minor league deal.

The then-rookie embarked on one of the most memorable runs in recent MLB memory during the 2019 season as he smashed 13 home runs in his first 100 plate appearances.This set an MLB record and earned him the nickname "The Punisher."

The outfielder slashed .259/.316/.576 during the campaign and ended it with 19 home runs and 47 RBIs across 225 plate appearances. Aquino also set an MLB record for hitting home runs in three consecutive innings as a rookie during that time.

Aristides Aquino brings much needed power to the Dragons

Nagoya Dome, the home of the Chunichi Dragons

Two years ago, the Chunichi Dragons had a rough 2022 season. The team finished bottom of the NPB's Central League with a 66-75-2 record.

Heading into 2023, the team's biggest concern is their offensive firepower. This year, the team finished dead last in the NPB in runs scored with a poultry 414. The team did a decent job on defense with just 494 runs allowed, but still finished with the league's worst -80 run differential.

It remains to be seen if Aquino will have instant success in the Japanese League as he has been wildly inconsistent in MLB and spent time yoyoing between the main roster and Triple-A.

Aquino will carry an all-time Triple-A slash line of .300.374/.644 and hopes that he can help the Dragons get out of the Pacific League's bottom cellar.

