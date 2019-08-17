Cardinals hit four homers to topple Reds in landslide

Paul Goldschmidt

The St Louis Cardinals were sensational at the plate in their 13-4 demolition of the Cincinnati Reds in MLB.

On Friday, the Cardinals posted home runs from four different players, as Dexter Fowler, Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong all went yard once.

St Louis finished with 18 hits to Cincinnati's seven on the night.

On the bright side for Cincinnati, Aristides Aquino became MLB's fastest player to 10 home runs ever. The 25-year-old recorded his team's only homer in the contest. It was his 10th in 16 career games.

The Cardinals are now 64-56 and sit atop the National League Central, while the Reds are 57-64 and remain fourth.

Musgrove helps stifle Cubs

Joe Musgrove notched nine strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs, who lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Andrew Benintendi went three for four as the Boston Red Sox took down the Baltimore Orioles 9-1.

Charlie Morton tallied 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work in the Tampa Bay Rays' 2-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Bichette struggles but Jays still win

Bo Bichette was hitless in four at-bats but the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Seattle Mariners 7-3.

Francisco Lindor went 0 for four in the Cleveland Indians' 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

Goodrum produces the goods

Detroit's Niko Goodrum made a great play on this ball and showcased his arm strength.

and we can't stress this part enough pic.twitter.com/cPePQZv8FG — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 17, 2019

Friday's results

Washington Nationals 2-1 Milwaukee Brewers

New York Yankees 3-2 Cleveland Indians

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 San Diego Padres

Chicago White Sox 9-1 Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays

St Louis Cardinals 13-4 Cincinnati Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Atlanta Braves

Minnesota Twins 4-3 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 3-0 Miami Marlins

Kansas City Royals 4-1 New York Mets

San Francisco Giants 10-9 Arizona Diamondbacks

Chicago White Sox 7-2 Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics 3-2 Houston Astros

Dodgers at Braves

Los Angeles and Atlanta both sit atop their respective divisions, but the Dodgers were triumphant on Friday. Saturday could make for a good matchup between two of MLB's top World Series contenders.