Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jake Burger, Matt Olson, and more for September 15, 2025

As the MLB season comes to a close, each at-bat matters, and so do home run prop wagers. Today's roster includes some of the league's most potent power bats, such as Aaron Judge, Brandon Lowe, and Matt Olson, all of whom can alter the course of the game in an instant with one stroke.

Whether it's a hot streak, a favorable matchup, or unadulterated raw power, these five players are set to light up the scoreboard. From streaking batters to sleepers that will surprise you, here's a list of the top home run prop bets you don't want to miss.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Junior Caminero: +248

Caminero faces rookie Trey Yesavage, who has yet to throw a major league inning, giving the slugger a great opportunity to show off his power.

He enters today's game on a two-game homer streak after going 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a double in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

During the 2025 season, Caminero was a consistent figure in the lineup, hitting .262 with 44 home runs, 108 runs batted in, and 89 runs.

His ability to cash in early in scores and run balls into all areas of the diamond makes him a top option for another long ball today, especially against a pitcher with no MLB track record. With timing, power, and confidence on his side, expect Caminero to stay focused and try to build on his streak.

Burger squares off against Jason Alexander, a right-hander who has struggled to hold back power consistently this season. He just pitched well on September 10 against the Brewers, allowing two home runs, and is on a roll coming into today's contest.

To this point in the 2025 season, Burger has batted .248 with 16 home runs, 49 runs batted in, and 42 runs, showing the ability to hit the ball when considering a favorable pitch.

A good patient hitter to lead off and a solid exit velocity, Burger possesses the weaponry to capitalize on any mistake by Alexander. If he can get in a rhythm early, today might be another multi-hit, multi-RBI affair with the home run in play.

#3. Matt Olson: +350

Olson is opposed by lefty Mitchell Parker, whose 5.69 ERA this season has rendered him vulnerable to power hitters. Last weekend in Houston, Olson showed patience and strength, going 2-for-4 with a solo homer and having a run scored, his second consecutive game with a homer.

He's at .273 this year with 25 homers and 83 RBI, proving he can drive the ball in pressure situations. Olson's ability to scoop up Parker's errors early in the count, combined with his current hot streak, makes him atop one of today's most appealing home run plays.

Look for him to be aggressive and search for gaps out in the outfield, his power and timing are perfectly suited for another big swing.

#2. Brandon Lowe: +352

Lowe hasn’t homered in his last 12 games, he’s a proven power threat with 28 home runs, 75 RBI, and 74 runs scored this season.

Lowe thrives on pitches in his wheelhouse, and with his ability to capitalize on mistakes, today could be the day he breaks through.

The combination of his consistent power and a pitcher that’s still finding his rhythm makes Lowe a compelling choice for a home run prop, even during a bit of a cold streak.

#1. Aaron Judge: +202

Judge faces right-hander S. Woods Richardson, a pitcher who’s allowed some hard contact this season with a 4.58 ERA.

Judge is on an absolute tear lately, hitting five home runs in his last six games, including a solo shot in Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

He’s consistently finding pitches he can drive, and with his 2025 line of .326 average, 48 homers, 102 RBI, and 123 runs scored, Judge remains a constant threat in any matchup.

Coming off back-to-back days with homers, he carries momentum into this game, and even against a righty, he has the power and timing to continue his hot streak, making him a top pick for today’s home run props.

