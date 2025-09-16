Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Eury Perez, and more for September 16, 2025

Tonight’s MLB slate is stacked with pitching intrigue, and strikeout props are right in the spotlight. Paul Skenes is set to bring his high-octane stuff against the Cubs, while Eury Perez looks to bounce back with a strong outing versus the Rockies.

Add in Joey Cantillo fresh off a gem, Michael Wacha making his return, and Shane Smith trying to outduel the Orioles, and we’ve got plenty of betting angles to attack. Here are the top 5 pitcher strikeout prop bets for September 16, 2025—including our safest play and boldest call of the night.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Paul Skenes: over 6.5 -138

Paul Skenes has firmly established himself as one of the most overpowering arms in the league, and his strikeout upside makes the over 6.5 Ks an especially compelling wager today.

In his most recent outing, he navigated a tight extra-inning game against the Orioles, delivering five scoreless frames while allowing just two hits and fanning eight batters, all without issuing a single walk.

Facing a Cubs lineup that can be aggressive but also prone to chasing high-velocity offerings, Skenes is set up to exploit their tendencies and pile up strikeouts early and often.

#4. Joe Cantillo: under 5.5 -153

Joey Cantillo (5-3, 3.36 ERA) enters tonight’s matchup against the Tigers coming off his best outing of the season, eight scoreless innings with just four hits allowed and five strikeouts against Kansas City.

While his 10.3 K/9 shows strikeout upside, his 4.3 BB/9 highlights control issues that often limit his efficiency.

Facing a disciplined Detroit lineup that doesn’t strike out much against lefties, the under 5.5 Ks looks like the safer lean despite his recent dominance.

#3. Michael Wacha: over 3.5 -148

Michael Wacha (9-11, 3.45 ERA) makes his return from the concussion list, and the Royals are hoping he picks up right where he left off as one of their most steady arms this season.

In 159 innings, he’s held hitters to a .239 average with a strong 1.18 WHIP, showing good command and limiting the long ball.

While Wacha isn’t a big strikeout pitcher, averaging just 6.6 K/9, his prop line of over 3.5 Ks looks attainable. If he can work into the middle innings, clearing this number feels very realistic.

#2. Shane Smith: under 5.5 -151 (Safest pick of the day)

Shane Smith has been steady in his rookie campaign, but strikeouts haven’t been his strongest suit. Through 131 innings, he’s fanned 122 hitters for an 8.4 K/9, but his efficiency is inconsistent, often relying more on weak contact than pure swing-and-miss stuff.

Coming off a solid start against the Rays, where he punched out four across 5.2 scoreless frames, Smith now draws a much tougher Orioles lineup that rarely goes down easy.

With his strikeout prop set at under 5.5 (-151), the safer play leans toward the under, given Baltimore’s disciplined bats and Smith’s tendency to sit in the 4–5 strikeout range more often than not.

#1. Eury Perez: over 5.5 +101 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Eury Perez has been inconsistent this season, but his strikeout ability remains a bright spot with 79 Ks in 81 innings. He’s coming off a solid outing against Washington, where he fanned seven, showing his swing-and-miss stuff is still intact.

Now he gets a soft matchup with the Rockies, one of the weakest lineups and particularly vulnerable to strikeouts on the road.

At plus money, the over 5.5 Ks feels like a high-upside play, making Perez today’s bold strikeout prop target.

