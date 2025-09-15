"I'm proud of you" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts to his brother Miqueas winning in life outside the baseball sphere

A five-time All-Star, Gold Glover and two time Silver Slugger award winner, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the most well-known baseball players in the majors at the moment.Long before the Blue Jays star made a name for himself, his father, Vladimir Guerrero, also enjoyed a fantastic big league career. Spending 16 seasons in the big leagues, Vlad Sr. represented the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, earning himself nine All-Star selections, an AL MVP award, and eight Silver Slugger awards. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. Though excellence in baseball is something that appears to run in the Guerrero family, Vladdy's little brother, Miqueas, has opted to take a different path in life. On Monday, Miqueas Guerrero graduated from The State University of New York at Canton, with a degree in Civil Engineering. Popular Dominican news outlet Listin Diario took to Instagram to post about his achievement.&quot;In baseball, the Guerrero surname holds a significant weight. Vladimir Guerrero’s induction into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame not only immortalized his legacy on the diamond, but also put a more demanding magnifying glass on his children, who have followed — in greater or less — in his footsteps.&quot;Three of them chose baseball, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the most visible face in the Major Leagues, followed by Pablo Guerrero, signed by the Texas Vigilantes, and Vladi Miguel, by the New York Mets. Yet another took a different route. That son is Miqueas Guerrero, who at 23 years old is already a civil engineer,&quot; the post read in Spanish View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSharing the same post to his Instagram Story, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. expressed his pride as his little brother celebrated reaching a huge milestone.&quot;I'm proud of you&quot; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. captioned his Instagram storyScreenshot of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@vladdyjr27 IG Stories)There could be plenty more to celebrate for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his family this seasonHaving already celebrated Miqueas' academic achievements, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his family may have plenty more celebrations in store over the next few months. Currently leading the AL East by four games with two weeks of the regular season to go, the Blue Jays are well-placed to win their division for the first time since 2015. For Vladdy, who made his big league debut in 2019, this will be the first division title he wins with his team. Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: GettyAfter the regular season ends, Vladdy and the Blue Jays will also be in action in the postseason. Having performed so consistently all year, the Blue Jays are also one of the contenders to win the pennant and challenge for the World Series come October.