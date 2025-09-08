Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie turns up glamor in black bodysuit and asymmetric skirt in latest mirror selfie from New York

As Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headed to the Bronx to take on fellow AL East contenders, the New York Yankees, on the road with the Blue Jays over the weekend, it appears Vladdy's better half, Nathalie, also tagged along.While Guerrero was fully focused on the hugely important series over the weekend, Nathalie was seemingly living it up in the Big Apple. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a series of selfies from her trip, sporting a chic black bodysuit paired with an asymmetric skirt.She also accessorized with a Chanel bag, as well as various rings, bracelets, a watch, and a necklace. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPer sources, Vladdy and Nathalie first met each other as teenagers, growing up in Montreal. The pair dated for about five years before tying the knot in 2023. Just like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nathalie also has Dominican roots.Ever since they took their vows, both Vladdy and Nathalie have resided in Toronto, along with their daughter, Vlaimel. Nathalie also works as the manager of the &quot;Vladimir Guerrero Jr. foundation&quot;, a non-profit organization that provides assistance to underprivileged children and their families in the Dominican Republic.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie commended the slugger's performance at Yankee StadiumFor most hitters, a trip to Yankee Stadium is not a particularly pleasant experience, facing one of the top teams in the majors in a hostile environment. For Vladimir Guerrero Jr., however, the case is quite the opposite, as he has had much success at the park.Vladdy added to his excellent record at Yankee Stadium in his latest trip, hitting a solo home run in the series opener, helping his team to an important win. In the series finale on Sunday, the infielder showed his quality at the plate once again, registering his 30th RBI in the Bronx.Soon after Guerrero's important hit on Sunday, his wife, Nathalie, took to Instagram to shout out her husband's important contribution via her story.Screenshot of Nathalie's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@nathalii30 IG Stories)Though Vladdy's RBI helped his team tie things up in Sunday's fixture, Toronto ultimately went on to lose 4-3, dropping the series in the process. With their lead at the top of the division now reduced to only two games, Guerrero and the Blue Jays must ensure they remain extremely consistent to avoid the AL East title slipping from their grasp.