  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie turns up glamor in black bodysuit and asymmetric skirt in latest mirror selfie from New York

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie turns up glamor in black bodysuit and asymmetric skirt in latest mirror selfie from New York

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 08, 2025 02:01 GMT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his wife, Nathalie (Images from - Instagram.com/@nathalii30)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his wife, Nathalie (Images from - Instagram.com/@nathalii30)

As Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headed to the Bronx to take on fellow AL East contenders, the New York Yankees, on the road with the Blue Jays over the weekend, it appears Vladdy's better half, Nathalie, also tagged along.

Ad

While Guerrero was fully focused on the hugely important series over the weekend, Nathalie was seemingly living it up in the Big Apple. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a series of selfies from her trip, sporting a chic black bodysuit paired with an asymmetric skirt.

She also accessorized with a Chanel bag, as well as various rings, bracelets, a watch, and a necklace.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Per sources, Vladdy and Nathalie first met each other as teenagers, growing up in Montreal. The pair dated for about five years before tying the knot in 2023. Just like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nathalie also has Dominican roots.

Ever since they took their vows, both Vladdy and Nathalie have resided in Toronto, along with their daughter, Vlaimel. Nathalie also works as the manager of the "Vladimir Guerrero Jr. foundation", a non-profit organization that provides assistance to underprivileged children and their families in the Dominican Republic.

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie commended the slugger's performance at Yankee Stadium

For most hitters, a trip to Yankee Stadium is not a particularly pleasant experience, facing one of the top teams in the majors in a hostile environment. For Vladimir Guerrero Jr., however, the case is quite the opposite, as he has had much success at the park.

Ad

Vladdy added to his excellent record at Yankee Stadium in his latest trip, hitting a solo home run in the series opener, helping his team to an important win. In the series finale on Sunday, the infielder showed his quality at the plate once again, registering his 30th RBI in the Bronx.

Soon after Guerrero's important hit on Sunday, his wife, Nathalie, took to Instagram to shout out her husband's important contribution via her story.

Ad
Screenshot of Nathalie&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@nathalii30 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Nathalie's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@nathalii30 IG Stories)

Though Vladdy's RBI helped his team tie things up in Sunday's fixture, Toronto ultimately went on to lose 4-3, dropping the series in the process. With their lead at the top of the division now reduced to only two games, Guerrero and the Blue Jays must ensure they remain extremely consistent to avoid the AL East title slipping from their grasp.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications