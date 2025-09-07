Blue Jays’ Jeff Hoffman celebrates Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 16th Yankee Stadium HR with perfect reaction in 7-1 win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. played an important role as the Toronto Blue Jays beat fellow AL East contenders the New York Yankees 7-1 on Friday.

Walking up to bat in the top of the fifth inning, Vladdy hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning. Yankee Stadium is the Dominican infielder's favorite road ballpark to play at, and Friday's home run was his 16th in the Bronx.

Celebrating the home run, fellow Blue Jays reliever, Jeff Hoffman, shared an Instagram clip of Guerrero Jr.'s right-field blast.

"@vladdyjr27 😤" Jeff Hoffman captioned his Instagram story

Screenshot of Jeff Hoffman's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@jeffhoffman23 IG Stories)

This latest homer further adds to the already impressive season Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is enjoying this season. Batting .299 with 23 home runs and 78 RBIs, Vladdy is second amongst Blue Jays batters for home runs this season, behind only veteran George Springer, who has 27.

Hoffman, who has also been enjoying a decent season, did not feature out of the bullpen in Friday's win. With an 8-6 record, along with a 4.85 ERA and 78 strikeouts, Hoffman's latest contribution came in his team's 13-9 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Max Scherzer claims Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million extension was worth it

Just like Jeff Hoffman, another member of the Blue Jays pitching staff that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seemingly impressed is the legendary Max Scherzer.

Featuring on September 3's episode of "Foul Territory", the future Hall of Famer claimed the Blue Jays' decision to offer Vladdy a bumper $500 million extension was "worth it", as he shows great athleticism in defensive situations, in addition to his offensive ability.

"You know, he's actually very athletic," Scherzer said (17:56)" "He kind of gives you some D tackle vibes. He really, like, you watch him get down the line, you're like, 'Oh, like he's running down that line that fast,' or he goes first to third or second at home. He's actually, he's way faster than you would typically think of him."

Further, Scherzer compared him to the legendary Miguel Cabrera, one of the greatest righty hitters in MLB history.

"I don't like throwing this comparison around because I hold him so high, like you said, Miguel Cabrera, but he has that type of talent," Scherzer said. "He can hit the ball as hard as Miguel Cabrera."

With the Blue Jays well-placed to make it to the postseason this year, fans will be hoping Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can also show his excellence regularly in the playoffs.

