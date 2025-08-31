"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was pissed at me" - Davis Schneider reveals what really went down during viral moment with $500,000,000 Blue Jays superstar

The Blue Jays have been on a tear since the All-Star break. They've shot up to the apex of the very competitive American League East division past postseason favorites Yankees and Red Sox and now hold the second-best record in the AL at 78-58. With the recent success they've enjoyed, the team has often embarked on some shenanigans on the field.

One such event happened during the team's August 27 contest against the Twins at home. Outfielder Davis Schneider and star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been known to initiate postgame celebrations by dousing their teammates with their hydration drink from the cooler. On this particular setting, Schneider accidentally did something that drew Guerrero's ire.

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was pissed at me," said Schneider on the Blue Jays Today podcast hosted by Nick Paleolog and Adam Peddle. (15:39-15:42)

Schneider shared on the podcast that Guerrero, albeit humorously, frustrated at him for missing the mark when they attempted to shower teammate Addision Barger with the drink. Barger finished the game with a double and two RBIs as the Blue Jays barely escaped the Twins, 9-8.

"Barger kind of moved out of the way pretty quick. So, I was just trying to jump and wasn't going to dump him a little but too much, but then we just completely whiffed or at least I did. Then, Vladdy kind of blamed it on me, which rightfully so. That wasn't the best dump." (15:22-15:35)

Blue Jays drop series against Brewers in marquee matchup

What was a highly-anticipated matchup between the AL East-leading Blue Jays and the NL-leading Brewers failed to meet expectations as the hosts were no match against he top-class pitching of Milwaukee as the former lost the first two games of their three-game set.

On the August 29th game between the two squads, Freddy Peralta continued his dominance on the mound as he tossed six-innings of one-hit ball with a walk and eight strikeouts for an MLB-leading 16th win of the season. On the other end of the spectrum, former Cy Young winner and Blue Jays newcomer Shane Bieber ate his first loss for his new side in a respectable 5.1 innings of two-run ball on five base hits. The Brewers easily dispatched the hosts, 7-2.

Then in yesterday's game, the Brew Crew went a step further, suffocating the Jays' high-octane offense by surrendering a solitary run in a 4-1 victory. Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich each contributed a home run for the Brew Crew while the only run that Toronto could muster was on a sacrifice fly by Vladimir Guerero Jr. that plated George Springer.

