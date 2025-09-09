  • home icon
  • "We both have struggled" - Bo Bichette opens up on relationship with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 09, 2025 00:23 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Source: Getty

Coming up through the Toronto Blue Jays' farm system together, both Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were handed their big league debuts in 2019. Ever since, they have gone on to establish themselves as two of their team's most influential players.

Naturally, being of a similar age and playing baseball together pretty much every day for the best part of six years now, Bichette and Guerrero are the best of friends.

Speaking to Sportsnet's Hazel Mae on Saturday, Bo Bichette revealed how dealing with adversity throughout their careers has also strengthened their bond. On Monday, Sportsnet posted the quote on Instagram.

"It's probably the strongest it's ever been (our friendship)," Bichette said. "We both have struggled, and we both have handled it well from a personal relationship standpoint. There's even more respect now as human beings with how we've dealt with adverstity, and how we've overcome it."
Both Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have enjoyed excellent 2025 seasons. At the moment, Bichette is batting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, while Guerrero is batting .301 with 23 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Just like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Toronto Blue Jays as a whole have bounced back well from past struggles

Bo Bichette's aforementioned quote about bouncing back from adversity, in many ways, has also been the theme of the Toronto Blue Jays' season so far.

In 2024, the Blue Jays endured an extremely disappointing season. With a 74-88 record, they finished rock bottom of the AL East, missing out on the playoffs by quite some distance. Heading into 2025, all fans hoped was for the team to avoid a similar fate.

However, fast forward to the final month of the 2025 regular season, and the Blue Jays are sitting top of the AL East with an 82-61 record. They are on course to win their division for the first time since 2015, as long as they manage to hold on to their two-game cushion at the summit.

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two - Source: Getty
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two - Source: Getty

The Blue Jays lost two out of three to the second-place New York Yankees over the weekend. Bichette missed the last game of the series on Sunday after a hard collision on home plate in the previous game. However, he is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Houston Astros.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Brad Taningco
