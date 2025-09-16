Suited up Cole Tucker joins wife, Vanessa Hudgens, in dazzling brown dress at the "most magical" Italian wedding

Former Pirates Cole Tucker and his wife, Vanessa, attended an Italian-style wedding and posted on social on Monday. Vanessa was in a dazzling brown, floor-length sequin gown with a halter neckline, while Tucker suited up in a sharp black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and shiny black shoes.Another frame bride, Alison, was seen warmly embracing Vanessa's baby bump; while frame actress, Laura New, known for her role in Red Shoes: Next Step, was also spotted with Vanessa in a glamorous red floor-length gown.Vanessa captioned her post:&quot;Most magical Italian castle wedding ever? I think yes.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVanessa was featured in High School Musical, a famous Disney series. In a post on Aug. 4, she shared a snapshot inside a car, wearing a white tank top. In the back seat, a Jack Skellington figure (from The Nightmare Before Christmas) was seated behind her.She captioned the post:&quot;Backseat bestie 💀&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the same post, the Disney+ page dropped a quirky three-word reaction:&quot;Roadtrip to Halloweentown?&quot;Cole Tucker wife Vanessa's post Disney+ comented.(@vanessahudgens/Instagram)Cole Tucker reacts to his wife Vanessa’s Caliwater postA week ago, Vanessa shared a clip of her return from Pura Vida Miami, and she brought a Caliwater. She founded Caliwater in 2021; the cactus water beverage aims to promote a healthy and eco-friendly choice.Cole Tucker's wife wore a casual blue oversized T-shirt and wrote the caption:&quot;Finally&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTucker commented:&quot;MAMA&quot;Cole Tucker reacted to his wife Vanessa's post.(@vanessahudgens/Instagram)In 2021, Vanessa embraced her husband, Cole, and told Entertainment Tonight, &quot;He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more.&quot;Vanessa and Cole tied the knot in December 2023 in Mexico and welcomed their first child in 2024. In July 2025, the couple announced that they're expecting their second child.