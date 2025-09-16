  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Suited up Cole Tucker joins wife, Vanessa Hudgens, in dazzling brown dress at the "most magical" Italian wedding

Suited up Cole Tucker joins wife, Vanessa Hudgens, in dazzling brown dress at the "most magical" Italian wedding

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 16, 2025 05:24 GMT
Cole Tucker with wife Vanessa.(@vanessahudgens/Instagram)
Cole Tucker with wife Vanessa.(@vanessahudgens/Instagram)

Former Pirates Cole Tucker and his wife, Vanessa, attended an Italian-style wedding and posted on social on Monday. Vanessa was in a dazzling brown, floor-length sequin gown with a halter neckline, while Tucker suited up in a sharp black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and shiny black shoes.

Ad

Another frame bride, Alison, was seen warmly embracing Vanessa's baby bump; while frame actress, Laura New, known for her role in Red Shoes: Next Step, was also spotted with Vanessa in a glamorous red floor-length gown.

Vanessa captioned her post:

"Most magical Italian castle wedding ever? I think yes."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vanessa was featured in High School Musical, a famous Disney series. In a post on Aug. 4, she shared a snapshot inside a car, wearing a white tank top. In the back seat, a Jack Skellington figure (from The Nightmare Before Christmas) was seated behind her.

She captioned the post:

"Backseat bestie 💀"
Ad

In the same post, the Disney+ page dropped a quirky three-word reaction:

"Roadtrip to Halloweentown?"
Cole Tucker wife Vanessa&#039;s post Disney+ comented.(@vanessahudgens/Instagram)
Cole Tucker wife Vanessa's post Disney+ comented.(@vanessahudgens/Instagram)

Cole Tucker reacts to his wife Vanessa’s Caliwater post

A week ago, Vanessa shared a clip of her return from Pura Vida Miami, and she brought a Caliwater. She founded Caliwater in 2021; the cactus water beverage aims to promote a healthy and eco-friendly choice.

Ad

Cole Tucker's wife wore a casual blue oversized T-shirt and wrote the caption:

"Finally"
Ad

Tucker commented:

"MAMA"
Cole Tucker reacted to his wife Vanessa&#039;s post.(@vanessahudgens/Instagram)
Cole Tucker reacted to his wife Vanessa's post.(@vanessahudgens/Instagram)

In 2021, Vanessa embraced her husband, Cole, and told Entertainment Tonight,

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Vanessa and Cole tied the knot in December 2023 in Mexico and welcomed their first child in 2024. In July 2025, the couple announced that they're expecting their second child.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications