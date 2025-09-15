MLB insider applauds Bryce Harper for prioritizing Phillies' success over ego as Phillies teammate continues to shine

Since joining the Philadelphia Phillies in March 2019, Bryce Harper has been widely considered to be the team's most influential player. With eight All-Star selections and two NL MVP awards to his name, that is certainly with good reason.

This season, however, it has been veteran Kyle Schwarber who has been the center of attention. Batting .244 with 52 home runs and 127 RBIs, Schwarber is enjoying an MVP-caliber campaign. As a result, many fans were of the opinion that watching Schwarber get all the headlines may rub Harper the wrong way.

However, on Monday's episode of "Foul Territory", insider Ken Rosenthal debunked that myth once and for all, sharing details of a recent interaction with the Phillies' first baseman.

"When I went to Philadelphia last week, a few people mentioned to me, that Bryce Harper was put off by the fact that Kyle Scwarber was getting all the attention. That struck me as a little bit odd, but I sort of understood it too. Bryce Harper [has] been on the cover of Sports Illustrated from the time he was 16 years old. He's a two-time MVP, he was the MVP of the 2022 NLCS, he is the alpha of alphas."

"So, I go up to Bryce, who's always open to questions, and I said 'Hey, anything going on here? Are the Phillies still your team?' The answer he gave was enlightening. Here is what he said: 'I think it's everybody's team in here... Our main goal is winning, that's everybody's mindset'. I don't know if you can answer that question any better, it's practically a perfect answer," Rosenthal said [12:45]

Bryce Harper will be hoping to finally win a World Series title this year

Over the course of his career, Bryce Harper has won pretty much every honor there is to win at major league level. However, a World Series title has continued to elude him so far.

The superstar has been close on multiple occasions. His former team, the Washington Nationals, won their first title in 2019, the same year Harper made his move to Philadelphia. Harper and the Phillies also made it all the way to the Fall Classic three years later, but ended up losing out the Houston Astros.

MLB: SEP 11 Mets at Phillies - Source: Getty

On track for a second consecutive NL East title, the Phillies enter October as one of the most well-rounded teams in the majors, and Bryce Harper will be hoping this is the year he finally reaches the promised land.

