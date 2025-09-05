MLB insider predicts Alex Bregman to potentially join Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber in star-studded free agent class

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman became a free agent at the end of last season with the Houston Astros. The Boston Red Sox signed the infielder to end his free agency saga.

After negotiations with his former team didn’t materialize, Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox. While the All-Star infielder has been a seamless addition to the lineup, his tenure in Boston could end after the ongoing season.

Bregman held out for a lengthy deal in the offseason, and he could do the same this year by opting out of his contract at the end of the season. MLB insider Jeff Passan predicts Bregman will opt out and join Kyle Tucker and Kyle Schwarber in free agency after October.

Bregman’s former Astros teammate Kyle Tucker also found a new team last offseason after Houston traded him to the Chicago Cubs in December. Tucker made a solid start to the season with the Cubs, earning his fourth consecutive All-Star selection.

Although his form at the plate has dipped since the All-Star break, Passan expects Tucker to sign a contract worth around $400 million. He mentioned the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants as potential suitors for the outfielder, with Chicago in the mix.

Veteran Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is another name who would have teams on alert by becoming a free agent, per Passan. Schwarber is having an MVP-caliber season and leads the National League in home runs with 49, two behind MLB leader Cal Raleigh.

Red Sox's AL East rivals to pursue Alex Bregman in free agency, per MLB insider

According to Jeff Passan, the New York Yankees are one of the teams likely to pursue Alex Bregman in the coming offseason. The Yankees traded for All-Star infielder Ryan McMahon in July to cover third base, but are expected to seek a more assured bat at the position.

Along with the Yankees, the Phillies and Detroit Tigers are also considered likely to make a play for the All-Star third baseman at the end of the season.

Bregman’s arrival was one of the reasons Rafael Devers was traded from Boston. The Red Sox aren’t keen on losing another valuable infield piece this year, fueling expectations of a dramatic free agency for the two-time World Series winner.

