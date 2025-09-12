MLB insider offers insight on Kyle Schwarber's best free agency fit, draws similarity to Alex Bregman

Currently batting .242 with 50 home runs and 123 RBIs, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is enjoying an MVP-caliber season. Set to become a free agent at the end of the season, naturally, there is plenty of speculation surrounding the 32-year-old's future.

On Thursday's episode of the "Baseball Is Dead" podcast, insider Jeff Passan was asked who he thought might end up securing Schwarber's services beyond this season.

Responding, Passan claimed the Phillies are still the favorites to keep hold of the slugger, despite numerous other teams also being interested. While making his argument, Passan drew similarities between Kyle Schwarber and Alex Bregman.

"I think the Phillies definitely are at the top of the list [to retain Schwarber]. They're at the top for the same reason that I would put the Red Sox at the top with Alex Bregman. The player likes being there, and the club understands that without this guy, this isn't great. 50+ home runs in that lineup, clubhouse leadership, there's a lot that Kyle Schwarber brings to the table."

"I'm really interested to see how much the Texas Rangers are willing to spend. I'm going to be very curious to see just how much San Diego has open, or how much Atlanta will be willing to spend, or the Tigers. Houston, Cincinnati, I know I'm naming a lot of teams outside the typical realm, but, he doesn't fit with the Dodgers, he doesn't fit well with the Yankees. I think the Red Sox have too many bats at this point. Philadelphia, makes the most sense, and it is the best fit," Passan said [37:33]

Phillies POBO Dave Dombrowski has previously expressed his desire of retaining Kyle Schwarber

Looking at the fantastic performances of Kyle Schwarber this season, fans have been clamoring to extend the veteran's stay at Citizen's Bank Park. As Phillies POBO Dave Dombrowski admitted while speaking to MLB Netowrk Radio in April, it appears he too feels the same way.

"He (Schwarber) is not only an outstanding talent, but the makeup of him, he's a genuine leader. It's sort of tough to find [someone like him]. He's as good a guy as you can put on a ball club. We hope to keep him to be a Phillie for years to come, you can be assured of that," Dombrowski said

MLB: SEP 07 Phillies at Marlins - Source: Getty

Though free agency is fast approaching, Kyle Schwarber must first focus on the imminent postseason, as he and his team sets out on another October adventure, hoping to bring a World Series title back to the city of brotherly love for the first time since 2008.

