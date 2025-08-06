"Kyle Schwarber is going to ask $300 million" - Ex-Marlins president gives his prediction on Phillies star's looming free agency contract

After signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in March 2022, Kyle Schwarber established himself as one of the team's most productive hitters. With his contract set to expire by the end of the season, he is enjoying a career year, Schwarber is also making a strong case for a lucrative extension.
Batting leadoff for the Phillies, Schwarber has gone yard 40 times, the most in the NL. It cemented him as one of the frontrunners for the NL MVP award.
According to former Marlins president David Samson on Wednesday, the way Schwarber is playing, keeping hold of him might cost Phildelphia around $300 million.
"They have a situation with Kyle Schwarber that's got fans sweating," Samson said (32:40), via "Nothing Personal." "There is panic right now, there is the possibility that Dave Dombrowski will look at Kyle Schwarber, at 32 years old, who is in the last year of a four-year $79 million deal, and say 'I cannot give you the type of raise you think you're getting.'
"He's got 40 home runs and 99 runs batted in this year, his average is the second (best) in his career. He's hitting for power, he's driving in runs, he's hitting for average. His OPS is the best it's ever been. What is it that you think that Kyle Schwarber deserves in this market? You can bet that Kyle Schwarber's going to ask for close to $300 million in free agency."
Phillies POBO Dave Dombrowski previously revealed his desire of extending Kyle Schwarber's stint at Citizen's Bank Park
Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski admitted in April that he was hopeful of negotiating an extension with Kyle Schwarber.
Along with his talents on the field, Dombrowski explained how the veteran is also a "genuine leader" in the clubhouse.
"He (Schwarber) is not only an outstanding talent, but the makeup of him, he's a genuine leader," Dombrowski said, via MLB Network Radio. "It's sort of tough to find [someone like him]. He's as good a guy as you can put on a ball club. We hope to keep him to be a Phillie for years to come, you can be assured of that.
"He is a guy we'd like to stay. Not only because of the ability, but the other parts that he brings to the club as I mentioned. The intangible aspects of it (his presence) is off the charts, he's one of the best I've had on a ball club."
The way Schwarber has been performing, Phillies fans are hoping Dombrowski can sign him to an extension soon.