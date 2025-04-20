Having joined the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2022 season, hitter Kyle Schwarber has quickly established himself as one of the most important members of the daily lineup. In 2024, the lefty slugger helped secure their first NL East title since 2011 with 38 home runs and 104 RBIs
Having signed a four-year deal in March of 2022, Schwarber will enter free agency at the end of the current campaign, leaving his future uncertain.
Going by Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski's comments on Sunday, however, it appears Schwarber is set to continue hitting homers at Citizens Bank Park for years to come.
"He (Kyle Schwarber) is not only an outstanding talent, but the makeup of him, he's a genuine leader. It's sort of tough to find [someone like him]. He's as good a guy as you can put on a ball club. We hope to keep him to be a Phillie for years to come, you can be assured of that." Dombrowski said, via MLB Network Radio
"He is a guy we'd like to stay. Not only because of the ability, but the other parts that he brings to the club as I mentioned. The intangible aspects of it (his presence) is off the charts, he's one of the best I've had on a ball club." Dombrowski added
Kyle Schwarber shows he is very much a team player as he talks about adjusting to the new batting order
Kyle Schwarber, after excelling as the Phillies' leadoff hitter in 2024, has been moved to the third spot in the lineup for the new campaign. Manager Rob Thomson's adjustment places Schwarber behind Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, resulting in a left-right-left sequence at the top of the order.
Speaking to MLB Network about getting used to the change in early March, Kyle Schwarber showed that he is every bit the team player and is ready to do whatever is best for his organization, no questions asked.
"I'm just a player, and, you know, wherever my name's going to get written in that lineup, I'm going to do it to the best of my abilities," Schwarber said. "I mean, whether it's leadoff, the four-hole, two, nine, whatever it is, you know, I'm going to go out there and I'm going to freaking do what I need to do to try to help the team win."
As the Phillies look to win a World Series title for the first time since 2008, fans will hope Kyle Schwarber can continue to lead his team by example at the plate, as he has done so often.