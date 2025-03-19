Phillies sportscaster highlights Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber's impact on clubhouse

Hitters Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber both had strong 2024 seasons, helping the Philadelphia Phillies win the NL East for the first time since 2011. Harper finished with a .285 batting average, 30 home runs and 87 RBIs, while Schwarber batted .248 with 38 home runs and 104 RBIs.

Along with their performances on the pitch, the two also play an extremely important role behind the scenes, acting as the 'face' of the organization and often helping other, less experienced players of the team improve on their craft.

Speaking about the vital role that Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber play in the Phillies' clubhouse, Phillies sportscaster Ruben Amaro Jr. said :

"With Harper, and a guy like Schwarber, who's sort of another 'glue' guy for the organization, those guys sort of keep a very steady, positive clubhouse. I think they genuinely like each other, enjoy playing with each other. I also think they're pretty bitter about the fact they didn't get further along [in 2024]," Amaro Jr. said (33:24).

"I think they feel like they dropped the ball a couple of times, and they got some things to prove. I think they're being a little bit more quiet about it this year, last year they had sort of a chip on their shoulder, and wanted to get out to a good start, and they did. I think they're being very business-like about it, not talking about it, just going about their business in a professional manner [this season]," Amaro Jr. added.

Phillies manager claims handing Trea Turner leadoff spot may be the key to offering Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber as many at-bats as possible

Heading into the 2025 season, Phillies skipper Rob Thomson has been trying to figure out the perfect batting order for his team. With many of the Phillies' best hitters being left-handed, Thomson talked about how balancing them out with a righty, in the form of Trea Turner, may prove to be the best course of action.

"Well the thing is that we're so left-handed. And you want Bryce Harper and you want Kyle Schwarber getting as many at-bats as you can. And now you put Stott in the leadoff spot, now you're really left-handed at the top. It might create a problem. Even if you're facing a right-hander ... you know, everybody's got three lefties in the 'pen it seems anymore. And they'll just start matching up on you," Thomson said (18:05).

With the Phillies set to face the New York Yankees at Citizen's Bank Park to open the new season, fans will be hoping the likes of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber can help their team secure an important victory to set the tone for the new campaign.

