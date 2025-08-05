  • home icon
  • 75 days after doping ban, Phillies star Jose Alvarado breaks silence as suspension nears end: "I made a mistake"

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 05, 2025 18:26 GMT
St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One (image credit: getty)

Midway through May, the Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff was dealt a significant blow, as Jose Alvarado was charged by MLB for violating the drug policy.

After testing positive for exogenous testosterone, Alvarado was banned for 80 games without pay, and deemed ineligible for this year's postseason. It put the Phillies in a tough spot, as they won't have the Venezuelan in the biggest games of the year.

Alvarado broke his silence on Tuesday, 75 days after his ban was announced. He posted a message on Instgram, apologizing to his organization, teammates, family, fans and Venezuela.

"May 18th was a very difficult day for me," Alvarado wrote. "That day, MLB announced the positive result of a doping test conducted in March 2025.
"I am fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong and I would never intend to do so because I have always had great respect for the game, my organization, my teammates and the fans, all of whom I want to offer my sincerest apologies. I made a mistake and therefore, I have faced the consequences set forth by MLB."
Alvarado added what he plans to do moving forward.

"Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win," Alvarado wrote. "Once again, I offer my deepest apologies to the Phillies organization, my teammates, my family, my country Venezuela, the city of Philadelphia and the fans who have always supported me, especially the children and young people.
"There is always a lesson to be learned in every mistake. I thank God for giving me the strength to overcome this situation. I am glad to be back and ready to support the team."
The Phillies acquired closer Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline to make up for Jose Alvarado's absence

With Jose Alvarado handed a lengthy ban in May, the Phillies lost one of their most reliable bullpen arms. They struggled initially, failing to close out games.

Heading into the trade deadline, the organization knew they had to act, and that's exactly what they did. Taking advantage of a "fire sale" by the Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia acquired closer Jhoan Duran.

Since making his debut in 2022, Duran established himself as one of the best in the business. This season, he boasts a 6-4 record, along with a 1.94 ERA and 54 strikeouts.

