"Phillies bullpen is officially f**ked" - Fans give up on 2025 season after Jose Alvarado gets major PED suspension

Philadelphia Phillies closer Jose Alvarado has been suspended by the league for 80 games for violating the drug policy. Alvarado's suspension will be effective immediately with a no pay clause, and in addtion, he will be ineligible for this year's postseason should Philadelphia achieve the feat.

The 29-year-old lefty was found positive for exogenous testosterone. Alvarado currently leads all of the team's relievers with seven saves this year. He's also posted a 4-1 record with 2.70 ERA and 25 strikeouts. Fans couldn't help but express their dismay as Alvarado has been a key piece in the squad.

"Phillies bullpen is officially f**ked," one fan shared.

"Season is over. He was the one player the Phillies couldn't afford to lose," a fan lamented.

"That’s pretty much a wrap on the 2025 Phillies season. See ya next year!" A fan exclaimed sarcastically.

In a similar instance, Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar, who was just signed by the squad, was bestowed with the same length of suspension earlier this year. Profar was slapped with an 80-game suspension in March of this year after testing positive for Chrionic Gonadotropin. This drew comparisons from fans as they questioned the integrity of the players.

"I’ll never understand why players do this, fully knowing they will probably get drug tested at some point," one fan remarked.

"What a horrible choice, sm*h," one fan stated.

"Hopefully the team will void this cheater’s contract," a fan pleaded.

It would be interesting to see who the coaching staff would select to take up the closer's role in Philly. After all, the team is currently on the hunt for the NL East title but will surely face stiff competition from the surging New York Mets.

Phillies' options at closer leaves little to be desired

The Phillies are now left with the question as to who will pick up the void that Alvarado left. Originally, the coaching staff signed former Blue Jay and All-Star closer Jordan Romano to stabilize the closer role. However, Romano's start in the City of Brotherly Love has been far from ideal as he's posted a 7.71 ERA and just four saves in 18 games.

Alternatively, set-up man Matt Strahm could be tapped as a possible temporary replacement in the closer role. The lefty has two saves and a 3.06 ERA in 20 appearances this year.

Finally, the team could also go a contrarian route and deploy former starter Taijuan Walker as closer. The 32-year-old has started six games this year but has been shaky in his last four start leading the coaching staff to utilize him as a reliever in his last two appearances. He earned a save against Tampa Bay on May 7 — the first of his career.

