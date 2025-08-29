Kyle Schwarber’s Record-Breaking Night Was Perfect Until the One At-Bat He "Regretted"

Citizens Bank Park was buzzing as Kyle Schwarber had done the impossible: four home runs and nine RBIs, shattering a franchise record.

He joined an exclusive MLB club of 21 players to accomplish the feat. Yet, when asked about it afterward, Schwarber didn’t talk about history. He talked about regret instead.

“I regretted asking for that last at-bat,” he said with a grin. “I should’ve just walked away after four.”

That “last at-bat” came in the eighth inning, when the Braves waved the white flag and sent utility man Vidal Bruján to the mound. The ballpark held its breath for the chance at an unthinkable fifth homer. Instead, Schwarber popped out.

His postgame punchline?

“I stink against position players.”

That's in a nutshell, one who just delivered one of the greatest single-game performances in Phillies history yet couldn’t stop laughing about it.

His teammates were just as entertained.

“We were all saying, ‘He’s gonna do it again,’” Bryson Stott said of the dugout chatter before Schwarber’s final at-bat. “Then he pops it up and just starts cracking up. That’s Schwarbs.”

Manager Rob Thomson said after the 19-4 blowout win:

“He was in a groove… tonight, anyway."

From 0-for-20 to History: Kyle Schwarber Just Tried to "Keep It Fun"

Just days earlier, Kyle Schwarber was stuck in an 0-for-20 slump, with fans groaning at strikeouts and the Phillies reeling from a sweep at the hands of the Mets.

Pressure was mounting, but instead of tightening up, Schwarber leaned into the absurdity of the game.

“Baseball will humble you quick,” he said. “One day you’re 0-for-20, the next you’re in the history books. You just try to keep it fun.”

By the time he launched his first homer, you could almost feel the weight lifting. The second was greeted with disbelief, while the third with roaring chants of “M-V-P.” The fourth with the kind of eruption usually reserved for playoff nights.

Fans didn’t just witness history; they participated in it. Many stayed on their feet between innings, phones in hand, trying to capture the atmosphere.

Teammates also sensed that something rare was happening.

“Every time he walked back in, we just shook our heads,” Alec Bohm said. “You don’t see that. You don’t even dream it.”

Beyond the stat lines, Kyle Schwarber’s heroics were a galvanizing force for a Phillies team with their eyes on October. His MVP pace and leadership may just be the edge Philadelphia needs as the season churns towards its most pivotal moments.

