Minutes after tying Phillies record for most Home Runs in a game, Kyle Schwarber takes on acting duties with 'Abbot Elementary' cast in upcoming cameo

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Aug 29, 2025 15:45 GMT
Phillies star Kyle Schwarber had a very interesting post-match activity after setting a Phillies' franchise record (Getty)

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was the talk of the town in a night packed full of intensity around the league. The former Silver Slugger awardee became just the 21st player in the history of MLB to smash four home runs in a single game. In addition, he became the fourth Phillies player in history to achieve such a feat after Hall of Famers Ed Delahanty, Chuck Klein, and Mike Schmidt.

To further add to his stellar showing, Schwarber was also blessed with the opportunity to feature in the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning sitcom, Abbott Elementary. The mockumentary is set in Philadelphia and tackles the issues of the school system from a teacher's perspective. Fortunately for both the cast and Schwarber, the date that was chosen was the best output that a Phillies player has had in a while so it's a win for both sides.

The scenes were acted out about an hour after the historic night and will surely be one to watch as it will be forever etched in both the sports and entertainement industries for the context that preceeded the scenes that will be shown in the series.

Phillies pummel Braves in Kyle Schwarber spectacle

The Phillies trampled over their NL East counterparts in the Braves as Kyle Schwarber tallied four homers during Thursday night's contest, 19-4. Heading into the game, the outfielder, who has been primarily used as a designated hitter, was tied with Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani with the most National League home runs at 45.

However, by the end of the night, Schwarber established a considerable gap as he solidified his bid for the NL MVP race this season.

youtube-cover
The 32-year-old kicked off proceeding with a solo shot to right field in the very first inning. He then followed this up with a two-run home run in the fourth. Hitting like he found the pot of gold, he swatted another ball in the fifth for a three-run homer in the fifth inning. This ballooned the lead of the Phillies to 12 as the scoreline read 15-3.

Just a grand slam shy from hitting the first-ever home run cycle in league history, the slugger pummeled another ball to far away right field for his fourth of the night. He barely missed the mark of the grand salami, however, as there were only two players on base when he hit the long shot.

Nevertheless, he etched his name in Phillies lore with the accomplishment and joined the A's Nick Kurtz and (formerly) the D'backs Eugenio Suarez as they achieved became they became the first players to record three combined four-home run games in an MLB season.

