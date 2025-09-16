Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including George Springer, Giancarlo Stanton, and more for September 16, 2025

Home runs decide ballgames, and tonight’s MLB slate is loaded with sluggers who can change the scoreboard with one swing. From veterans heating up at just the right time to stars chasing milestones, the matchups give us plenty of power potential.

Whether it’s George Springer punishing mistakes, Giancarlo Stanton looking to stay locked in, or Byron Buxton showing off his two-way threat, this board is stacked with big-bat value. Let’s break down the top 5 home run prop bets for Tuesday, September 16.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Agustin Ramirez

Agustin Ramirez has quietly been one of the Marlins’ most consistent bats lately, now riding a six-game hitting streak.

He went deep again Friday against Detroit, reminding everyone of the raw power that’s helped him reach 20 homers this season.

Tonight, he draws Kyle Freeland, who has struggled all year with a 4-15 record and a 4.97 ERA, making this a prime matchup for Ramirez to keep his hot streak alive.

With his timing locked in and consistent contact, Ramirez is a sneaky but dangerous pick to go yard again.

#4. Cal Raleigh

Cal Raleigh continues to demonstrate he's one of the league's most deadly power hitters, and Sunday's game was another statement game.

He went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, taking his season totals to 54 long balls to complement 115 RBI and 101 runs scored.

Now he'll duel Michael Wacha, who's been steady this year but struggled at times keeping the ball in the yard against left-handed power hitters.

Raleigh's swing is perfectly geared to take advantage of mistakes up in the zone, and with his ability to maintain the heater in hot streaks, he enters this game as a strong bet to homer again.

#3. Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton continues to be the spark Minnesota needs, showing his trademark mix of speed and power.

He went deep again on Wednesday with a two-run shot, reminding everyone how dangerous he is when healthy.

Now he faces Cam Schlittler, a rookie right-hander who’s posted a solid 3.05 ERA but hasn’t faced many sluggers of Buxton’s caliber.

With Buxton’s quick bat and ability to crush mistakes, this looks like a prime spot for him to keep flexing his power and add to his 31-homer season.

#2. Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton remains one of baseball’s most feared sluggers when locked in, and tonight’s matchup gives him a great chance to showcase that power.

He’s already tallied 20 homers this season despite some inconsistency, and he’ll now face Zebby Matthews, who’s been hittable with a 5.06 ERA and a tendency to leave mistakes up in the zone.

Stanton has the kind of raw strength that doesn’t need perfect conditions; one mistake pitch could easily leave the yard. Given the matchup and his proven pop, Stanton stands out as a high-upside play to clear the fences.

#1. George Springer

George Springer continues to heat up at the plate, and his latest was a reminder of how lethal he becomes when he gets going.

He was 3-for-5 with a homer and two doubles Sunday and improved his season numbers to 29 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 99 runs scored as he hit a great .302.

Up against him now is Ryan Pepiot, who's had an excellent season with a 3.59 ERA but struggled when he gets ahead in the count to hitters with his fastball.

Springer's power, patience, and ability to drive mistakes into holes have him as a leading candidate to continue the sizzling streak and perhaps initiate a fresh one tonight.

