ICYMI: Vanessa Hudgens posts goofy pictures on Instagram, wishes boyfriend Cole Tucker a happy Opening Day

Before MLB's Opening Day, Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker, were spotted spending quality time and relaxing.

Hudgens wore a pair of white fuzzy Ugg slingback slippers with two straps over the feet and a wide, chunky platform sole for a fashionable touch. Hudgens wore an outfit made up of a graphic white oversized T-shirt. Tucker, meanwhile, was dressed in Nike Victori One slides with shorts and a T-shirt.

"Happy opening day my 👑 @cotuck." - Vanessa Hudgens

Major League Baseball's 2022 season began on April 7. The Pirates took on rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Vanessa and Cole Tucker have enjoyed sharing adorable photos of their growing relationship on social media. They were seen holding hands in November 2020, which fuelled suspicions of romance. Hudgens and Tucker officialized their relationship on Instagram in early 2021.

"It’s you, it’s me, it’s us."- Vanessa Hudgens

Tuckers' baseball career has always been a source of pride for Vanessa. Vanessa Hudgens was seen on Instagram on March 28, 2022, writing a tale supporting her lover. In the IG story, he hits a home run against the New York Yankees.

Hudgens posted a IG story supporting Cole Tucker, shares his homerun against the New York Yankees.

"What a way to start Oscar Sunday." - Vanessa Hudgens

Wild Card Game - Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates

How did Tucker's team fare on Opening Day?

The Pirates started their 2022 season with many things going wrong. At Busch Stadium, the Pirates were defeated 9-0 by the St. Louis Cardinals. Veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright extended his scoreless streak against the Pirates to 32 innings, pitching six innings against the Bucs.

In his first start of the season, Pittsburgh's J.T. Brubaker struggled, allowing four runs on four hits in just three innings. Yoshi Tsutsugo went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk.

Catcher Roberto Perez went 0-for-2 with a walk. In addition to losing the game, the Pirates lost two players to injury: third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes suffered a cramp in his left thumb, and right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. suffered hamstring pain in his left leg. Hayess' injury came just hours after signing an eight-year contract extension with the team.

The Pirates will return to Busch Stadium on Saturday for game two against the Cardinals.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach