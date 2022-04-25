ICYMI: Watch New York Yankees fans hurl garbage at Cleveland Guardians players mid-game

New York Yankees fans are getting criticism from all sides of Major League Baseball this weekend. Down one run to the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning, the Yankees battled their way back to win the game on a Gleybar Torres hit a walkoff single. Yankees fans celebrated by chucking beer cans onto the field.

Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado took exception to the gesture. Hee chose to give Yankees fans a piece of his mind before being escorted back to the visitors' clubhouse by team officials.

"Yankees fans are throwing trash at Guardians players after the Yankees walk-off win"- Bleacher Report

The display of trashy behavior is the most recent in what's consistently been described as a vulgar and "classless" according to Guardians left fielder Myles Straw.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @BRWalkoff



(via The Athletic) Myles Straw did not hold back after the postgame clash with Yankees fans(via The Athletic) Myles Straw did not hold back after the postgame clash with Yankees fans 👀 @BRWalkoff (via The Athletic) https://t.co/WL9Ds460X4

New York players had to run out to the field to try and soothe the savage fans in right field. This is not the first instance in which the Yankees have had to deal with this. Just last year a Yankees fan was banned for life from all MLB Stadiums for throwing a ball at Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, striking him in the back. While the Yankees walked away with the win, this is a major L for the reputation of the fanbase.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was struck in the back with a baseball thrown by an immature fan during a summer matchup at Yankee Stadium. The fan received a lifetime ban from all 30 Major League Baseball ballparks.

The consequences of these actions are still unknown. However, it may result in the MLB Players Union requesting additional guarding be placed in the stands such as netting or plexiglass.

These types of barriers are common in sports such as hockey and have been credited with diminishing the fan experience. However, if fans are going to behave dangerously and throw objects at players, one could argue that this level of access and proximity to the field is undeserved.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach