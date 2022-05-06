ICYMI: Wild brawl breaks out between fans during Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox game in the Wrigley Field bleachers

In a weird incident, two Chicago Cubs fans rooting for the same team got involved in an insane brawl during Tuesday night's game between the Cubs and the Chicago White Sox. The video of the fight went viral almost immediately on the internet. Baseball fights are an inextricable aspect of the game's history and drama. Massive brawls, in particular, have been increasingly regular in recent years. Skirmishes between rival teams and spectators are widespread. However, conflicts amongst fans of the same team are unheard of.

Wondering what caused the brawl among two Cubs fans? No one really knows. It appeared some Cubs fans were disappointed in on-field action, and two of them broke into an uncontrollable fight, leading to a mad scene.

To tackle the situation and get the game going minus disturbances, security guards arrived on the spot. Nevertheless, the two reckless Cubs fans couldn't be displaced since they were engrossed in physically and verbally abusing each other. Unbelievable!

The Chicago White Sox won the game. Well, the Chicago Cubs did lead Tuesday's match, but in bleacher brawls not runs scored! The White Sox beat the Cubs 3-1 thanks to Tim Anderson's home run and José Abreu's two great plays at first base.

Where do Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox stand in the MLB Season 2022 after Wednesday's game?

World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Seven

The Chicago White Sox defeated the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night as well with a score of 4-3.

"Final: White Sox 4, Cubs 3." - @ Chicago Cubs

Now the Cubs have a 9-15 record and are currently in fourth place in the National League Central after Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Pittsburgh Pirates. On the other hand, the Chicago White Sox have an 11-13 record and sit in second place in the American League Central after the Minnesota Twins.

When is the next match between Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox?

The next match between the Cubs and Chicago White Sox is on Saturday, May 28, at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

Violence in baseball can never be encouraged. Like any sport, there are wins and losses. Every MLB fan should take the results sportingly rather than getting involved in nasty fights. Hopefully, fans can put their grievances aside in the upcoming game and enjoy a friendly rivalry without coming to blows.

