  • “If this was Aaron Judge they’d have warrants out” - Fans call out Shohei Ohtani’s silent bat in high-stakes postseason game after NLCS clinch

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 10, 2025 03:21 GMT
92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard - Source: Getty
Fans call out Shohei Ohtani’s silent bat in high-stakes postseason game after NLCS clinch - Source: Getty

Shohei Ohtani is not doing well at the plate. He is 1-for-17 with eight strikeouts against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ongoing NLDS. However, fans are accused of not holding him accountable like they do with New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

On Thursday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale posted Ohtani's dismal going at the plate against the Phillies. This provoked several reactions from fans, including one which read:

"Not a single peep from anyone, if this was judge they’d have warrants out for his arrest."
"I want that same heat for Shohei that Judge was getting 🤠" another fan read.
"If Judge had those stats the national baseball media would have hired a blimp over the Super Bowl," one fan said.
"Yall should give him the same energy judge was getting lmao," one fan posted.

Some fans pointed out his whopping 10-year, $700 million contract and the betting allegations last year.

"$700 million to be a mediocre pitcher and a nonexistent DH in the playoffs I’m in tears," one fan commented.
"Looks like he bet against himself," one fan wrote.

Dodgers skipper believes starting games may have impacted Shohei Ohtani's at-bat\

Shohei Ohtani made his postseason debut on the mound when he started NLDS Game 1 against the Phillies. Ohtani delivered six innings, giving up three earned runs, walking one, and notching nine strikeouts. However, in that same game, he was struck out four times as a batter.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes one role might be affecting the other in the case of Ohtani.

"On days that Shohei pitches, a large amount of the focus is on the pitching," Roberts told reporters. "But last night in particular... trying to weather that three-run inning and stay in there on the pitching side I'm sure had some kind of bleed-in effect on the bat. But (Phillies starter Cristopher) Sanchez was really good regardless."

Though Ohtani isn't doing well at the plate, since everyone around him is doing so well, his offensive struggles stay hidden. Meanwhile, in the case of Aaron Judge, he has mostly been the one-man show with the Yankees, due to which his shortcomings get highlighted way too often.

Edited by Krutik Jain
