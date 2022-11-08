Barry Bonds is a Hall of Fame finalist once again, and MLB fans remain divided on whether or not he should make it in. It is not due to any of his performances on the field, but rather the usuage of performance enhancing drugs that propelled his impressive numbers. Bonds holds a cavalcade of offensive records, including career home runs hit and home runs in a single season.

Bonds set these records in what is now colloquially known as the 'Steroid Era'. Around the league, records were being shattered, thanks in part to the rampant usuage of PED's. It is important to note that Barry Bonds himself never tested positive for PED's nor was he suspended by the MLB. The issue of his Hall of Fame eligibility, and many others like him, is still hotly contested.

Alex Pavlovic shared a list of players on the ballot for the Contemporary Era of the Hall of Fame via Twitter.

Bonds is a San Francisco Giants legend and arguably one of the best players in baseball history. As the years have passed, fans have steadily become more receptive to him making the Hall of Fame. At one point it seemed like an impossibilty, and now many see it as the only correct move.

Lucas Ledesma I @TeamLuduca Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Barry Bonds has another shot at the Hall of Fame. He's one of eight players on the Contemporary Era ballot for a committee that will meet in December. He's joined by Roger Clemens, Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling. Barry Bonds has another shot at the Hall of Fame. He's one of eight players on the Contemporary Era ballot for a committee that will meet in December. He's joined by Roger Clemens, Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling. Barry Bonds was HoF player even before he took steroids. Him not being in is dumb AF twitter.com/PavlovicNBCS/s… Barry Bonds was HoF player even before he took steroids. Him not being in is dumb AF twitter.com/PavlovicNBCS/s…

Of course, there are still many fans on the other side of the issue. Some believe that regardless of the era that players compete in, any form of cheating is an automatic disqualification from the Hall of Fame. This would apply to many players throughout the history of the game, most notably to Barry Bonds.

DaTruth23 @RVRBOY23 @PavlovicNBCS Give it up! He’s the most hated man in baseball he ain’t gettin in @PavlovicNBCS Give it up! He’s the most hated man in baseball he ain’t gettin in

Lucky Lager @TCompaglia @PavlovicNBCS Nope. Cheating has consequences. And the homers who try to make the case for Barry while hating on the Astros for cheating are ridiculous. @PavlovicNBCS Nope. Cheating has consequences. And the homers who try to make the case for Barry while hating on the Astros for cheating are ridiculous.

There have recently been examples of players with a similar history to Bonds making the Hall of Fame. David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox was alleged to have been a PED user, though he never tested positive. Given their similar situation, it seems as though Barry Bonds' exclusion from the hall won't last forever.

BigBadBill1128 @BigBadBill1985 @PavlovicNBCS If Ortiz went in, bonds should absolutely go in. @PavlovicNBCS If Ortiz went in, bonds should absolutely go in.

Robbie Lewis @SayHeyRob @PavlovicNBCS Barry Bonds is a national hero and he deserves to get in, but not before Ray Durham. @PavlovicNBCS Barry Bonds is a national hero and he deserves to get in, but not before Ray Durham.

The Hall of Fame is in a very difficult position between celebrating the history of the game while protecting its integrity.

Fans will never forget the incredible on-field accomplishments of Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds Arraigned In Steroids Perjury Trial

Bonds hit a ridiculous 762 home runs in his career. He was a seven-time MVP and a 14-time All-Star. He was walked 688 times in his career, often intentionally, the most in MLB history.

Regardless of whether he makes it to the hallowed halls of Cooperstown, his legacy will be held by those who watched him play.

