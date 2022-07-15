"If I did it again, then I would be out the rest of this year" - Jacob deGrom trusts his rehab process and looks ready for majors after latest rehab start

Jacob deGrom is back. Well, not officially, but he looks as ready as ever after his most recent rehab start. Moving up the ladder to Triple-A ball, deGrom pitched four solid innings for Syracuse on Thursday to inch closer to his major league return.

As we have come to expect, the New York Mets All-Star put in another stellar performance. He took 42 total pitches to complete four innings. He didn't give up a run and allowed just two hits while striking out four hitters.

SNY @SNYtv Jacob deGrom talks about his rehab and ramp-up process this year compared to last year:



"I had to really trust the process and try not do too much. If I did it again, then I would be out the rest of this year" Jacob deGrom talks about his rehab and ramp-up process this year compared to last year:"I had to really trust the process and try not do too much. If I did it again, then I would be out the rest of this year" https://t.co/cyyvGURedg

"Jacob deGrom talks about his rehab and ramp-up process this year compared to last year: 'I had to really trust the process and try not do too much. If I did it again, then I would be out the rest of this year'" - SNY

The 34-year-old started only 15 games last year before suffering forearm and elbow injuries. He is yet to play in the majors in 2022 and is hoping to return for the second half of the season.

The Mets have been cautious and overly conservative with deGrom's rebab. He hasn't pitched in the majors in over a year, and it seems the organization isn't taking any chances with their high-profile starting pitcher.

The four-time All-Star discussed his process with reporters.

"I had to really trust the process and try not do too much. If I did it again, then I would be out the rest of this year, " said deGrom.

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom looks ready for majors after another stellar performance

The two-time Cy Young award winner throws against the Colorado Rockies

Thursday's performance was Jacob deGrom's most convincing yet. He reached 100 mph with his fastball. A 93 mph slider looked equally dangerous and had opposing batters unbalanced. His mid-eighties cruveball is another weapon that he can call on when required.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Final line from tonight's rehab outing for Jacob deGrom Final line from tonight's rehab outing for Jacob deGrom https://t.co/hwrayrLhxk

Another bonus from Thursday's game was the opportunity for him to pitch to highly touted catcher Francisco Alvarez.

The Venezuelan prospect is highly rated within the organization and has looked comfortable catching for both deGrom and Max Scherzer.

Metsmerized Online @Metsmerized



Max Scherzer

Jacob deGrom Francisco Álvarez now has the seal of approval as a backstop from:Max ScherzerJacob deGrom Francisco Álvarez now has the seal of approval as a backstop from:✅ Max Scherzer✅ Jacob deGrom https://t.co/T0x3Y1taQm

"Francisco Álvarez now has the seal of approval as a backstop from: Max Scherzer Jacob deGrom" - Metsmerized Online

The upcoming All-Star break will provide some additional time for deGrom to rest up.

The New York Mets currently lead the National League East with a 56-34 record. With the Atlanta Braves only 2.5 games behind, the Mets pitching staff could use all the support they can get.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far