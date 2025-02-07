"If I don't believe in my teammates, who else will?" - When Pete Alonso hit back at criticism for supporting Mets during tough time

During the 2019 season, Pete Alonso quickly showed the world just how elite he is. He played in 161 games, hitting .260/.358/.583 while leading all hitters with 53 home runs.

While he found himself slumping during the 2020 season, he came back in 2021 and was right back on track. Alonso went on to hit 37 homers. However, it was not enough to help his team make the postseason.

Despite missing the postseason, Alonso was still high on the talent that surrounded the clubhouse. He believed in his teammates, via Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo.

"If I don't believe in my teammates, who else will?" said Alonso.

Alonso believed in his teammates for a good reason. They had a three-headed monster of Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Javier Baez at the time.

Going into the offseason, they made some moves to help stabilize the club. They brought in Max Scherzer to lead the rotation and made their way to the 2022 postseason.

Unfortunately, the Mets would have some trouble in the National League Wild Card. They stacked up against the San Diego Padres where they lost the series 2-1 which ended their season.

Watch out for Pete Alonso and the Mets this season

New York Mets - Pete Alonso (Photo via IMAGN)

During an offseason of headlines, the Mets were kept plenty busy over the winter. They made a handful of moves to try and help their club move forward and they have created a ton of hype.

One of the biggest free-agent signings came when Juan Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract. They also signed Clay Holmes, who they will use as a starter in 2025.

Most recently, the Mets were able to re-sign Pete Alonso. The two sides agreed on a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after the first year. This is huge as they were looking to replace him internally if they could not come to an agreement.

With the winter they have had, they have instantly become a contender to win the National League East. However, you can't sleep on the Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves as both teams are extremely talented.

The Mets have the talent, the hype, and the front-office support to have a wonderful 2025 season if all can stay healthy. This will be a team that fans will want to keep their eye on.

