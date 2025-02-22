"If I didn't have Jesus Christ, I don't know how I could do it" - Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan shares how religion influenced his life

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday's younger brother and projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB draft, Ethan Holliday, opened up about the impact his faith has had on his life and career.

Ad

Over time, Ethan said that he has grown in his relationship with Jesus Christ. This has helped him to provide peace and strength to face tough challenges.

During an interview with Sports Spectrum on Thursday, Ethan revealed the importance and purpose of life for him was clear. He realized his true identity was not in baseball but in his faith. He further shared how religion played a part in influencing his life for good.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In the last three years or so, I’ve come to understand where my identity truly lies" Ethan said (14:15 onwards).

"So many people can get caught up in the game or in life, losing themselves in sports or worldly things. But when I truly found that my identity is rooted in Christ—that’s where I’m centered, that’s who I am—my life became incredible. That’s a peace you can’t explain, a confidence and a way of life that I wish everyone could experience.

Ad

"Navigating through sports and life, if I didn’t have Christ as my center, I don’t know how I could ever do it. As a Christian man, I believe my mission is to spread the word of Jesus so that people can experience that same peace, purpose, and indescribable feeling."

Ad

Ethan Holliday at peace with his faith, thanks parents for being incredibly supportive

Ethan Holliday identifies himself as someone deeply rooted in Christianity. Carrying the conversation forward, he thanked his "parents, support system and the people who have brought me closer to the Lord."

"My identity is 100% rooted in Christ, and baseball is just something I do—I happen to be pretty good at it, but my faith defines me. Nothing is going to take that away," Holliday added.

Ad

"Whatever happens in my baseball career, it won’t affect me, and that’s an incredible peace to have. It helps with everyday training, with the ups and downs. When you have that center, you feel unstoppable. That’s my favorite thing about life. I’m so thankful, I’m so grateful."

Ethan is the son of Matt Holliday, a seven-time All-Star and a former World Series champion. Matt, who was present during the aforementioned interview involving the Holliday brothers, said he was proud of where both are at this stage of their careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback