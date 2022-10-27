Frustrations are boiling over for Mariano Rivera and the New York Yankees organization. Rivera recently added his opinion after the Yankees were swept in embarrassing fashion in the American League Championship Series. The Houston Astros made it look easy. The Yankees scored just nine runs in four games and never looked a threat.

Rivera, along with a list of other analysts and fans, is placing the blame squarely on manager Aaron Boone's shoulders. One of the greatest pitchers in the history of the New York Yankees had some harsh words for Boone. Per the New York Post, Rivera made his views clear on the season and whether Boone deserves another chance:

"If I’m the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn’t stay."

Mariano Rivera was speaking at a Sports Forum for the Panamanian Association of Business Executives. After bearing with Boone for the previous five seasons, Rivera seems to have had enough.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees



"When things don't come out the way we want them to, all of the fault goes on the manager. Somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players." Mariano Rivera spoke candidly about Aaron Boone and the Yankees:"When things don't come out the way we want them to, all of the fault goes on the manager. Somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players." on.sny.tv/oNFYUTa Mariano Rivera spoke candidly about Aaron Boone and the Yankees:"When things don't come out the way we want them to, all of the fault goes on the manager. Somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players." on.sny.tv/oNFYUTa https://t.co/5wHPya1CAa

"Mariano Rivera spoke candidly about Aaron Boone and the Yankees: 'When things don't come out the way we want them to, all of the fault goes on the manager. Somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players.'" - Yankees Videos

The irony is that the two played alongside each other for the New York Yankees during the 2003 season.

Rivera was part of the famous Yankees team that won four World Series in five years between 1996 and 2000. He won his fifth championship in 2009 defeating the Philadelphia Phillies.

Former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera had some harsh words for Yankees manager Aaron Boone

Manager Aaron Boone walks to the mound to remove pitcher Gerrit Cole in Game 3 of the ALCS.

Overall, Rivera finished his career with a cumulative 2.21 ERA and 82 wins. He had a 1.00 WHIP and held opposing hitters to a .211 batting average. He is regarded by many baseball aficionados as the greatest closer the game has ever seen.

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina Happy Mariano Rivera Hall of Fame Day. Joe Girardi sending out Andy Pettitte and Derek Jeter to get Rivera in his last game ever will always be one of the most awesome things for Yankees fans. Happy Mariano Rivera Hall of Fame Day. Joe Girardi sending out Andy Pettitte and Derek Jeter to get Rivera in his last game ever will always be one of the most awesome things for Yankees fans. https://t.co/NFeDpHgibs

"Happy Mariano Rivera Hall of Fame Day. Joe Girardi sending out Andy Pettitte and Derek Jeter to get Rivera in his last game ever will always be one of the most awesome things for Yankees fans." - Jimmy Traina

After 99 wins during the regular season, the Yankees stuttered when it counted the most. After barely edging out the Cleveland Guardians, the Yankees were exposed against the Houston Astros.

Mismanagement of the bullpen, constant tinkering with the lineup, and the inability to add depth to the lineup were the Yankees’ downfall. Aaron Boone has to put his hand up and accept some of the blame.

Mariano Rivera played 19 consecutive seasons for the New York Yankees. He remained loyal to the Yankees his entire career. If anyone has the right to criticize the manner in which this franchise is run, it's him.

Poll : 0 votes