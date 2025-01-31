"If I didn't mean it, I wouldn't have said it" - When Bryce Harper defended himself against controversial Mike Trout comments

Bryce Harper and Mike Trout are always going to be tied together in this sport. They both came up at the same time, making headlines as both sluggers went on to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

It quickly became apparent that these two sluggers were elite and the future faces of baseball. So, when Trout was expected to be a free agent following the 2020 season, Harper tried to get an early jump on recruiting him to Philadelphia.

During the 2019 season, Harper wanted to make it clear that he would love to play with Trout. On an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, he told the world his plans, via ESPN.

"If you don't think I'm gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you're crazy," said Bryce Harper.

This came after Harper signed his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He wanted to build a superteam and he was sticking by his word.

"If I didn't mean it, I wouldn't have said it," said Harper.

However, these comments would get the slugger in some hot water. Baseball, unlike some other professional sports, has a strict no-tampering rule that does not allow players to recruit others before their contract expires.

Rob Manfred was not happy when hearing of Bryce Harper trying to recruit Mike Trout

MLB Commissioner - Rob Manfred (Photo via IMAGN)

One team that was not too thrilled to hear a player trying to steal their star was the Los Angeles Angels. They complained about the possible tampering situation and the league looked into the issue.

"Given our rules, players recruiting other players who are still under contract or under reserve to another club is a rule violation," said Rob Manfred.

The league was gathering all the necessary information. They wanted to get to the bottom of this so they talked to both teams.

"We're talking to both clubs and when we're ready to decide whether it did or it didn't we'll let you know" said Manfred.

After looking into the issue, the league decided not to punish Harper. They deemed Harper's comments were not considered openly contacting Trout or pressuring him to join the Phillies.

However, it would not be long before Bryce Harper learned of Mike Trout's future. He signed a 12-year, $430 million extension to stay with the Angels, a move that frustrated many considering the Halos' struggles.

