“If I was there, I wouldn't watch the game at all” - K-pop star Cha Eun Woo's Seoul Series appearance electrifies fans

Korean actor and K-Pop star Cha Eun Woo was recently spotted in attendance at the recently concluded MLB Seoul Series. The 26-year-old is a member of K-pop boy band Astro and has been widely regarded as one of the most famous faces in South Korea.

The series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in Seoul drew huge numbers at the Gocheok Sky Dome and became a gathering of not only avid baseball fans but celebrities as well. One such celebrity is the aforementioned Eun Woo.

Ever since his music debut in 2016, Cha Eun Woo has propelled himself to be in the top echelon of Korean celebrities and could now be arguably considered a pop icon in the nation. This led to fans airing out their thoughts on X:

"Barefaced Eunwoo is always such a treat to see because he is perfection personified. If I was there, I would’t watch the game at all. I’ll just watch him. 🧢😁💙"

"You're peacefully watching baseball when suddenly, a Cha Eunwoo face attack!!!"

The praise continued:

Given the reactions that Cha Eun Woo inspired at the Seoul Series, it's no wonder that he's one of the most marketable personalities in the country. Some of his active endorsements are with Dior, Subway, Dunkin', and Skechers.

Padres lit up the Gocheok Sky Dome to close out 2024 Seoul Series

In what was one of the most high-scoring games in MLB international play, the San Diego Padres edged out a defiant Los Angeles Dodgers 15-11 to close out the Seoul Series.

The high-octane battle started with the Padres lighting up NPB ace and MLB newcomer Yoshinobu Yamamoto with a five-piece in the top of the first. The multi-awarded Japanese pitcher would be pulled after just an inning into his debut.

San Diego would lead the Dodgers 9-6 by the end of the third but Los Angeles kept fighting back. The Friars would then put them out of their misery through Manny Machado's two-run home run in the top of the ninth to push and conclude the score line at 15-11.

The Seoul Series closer became the third-highest scoring match in MLB's international game series just behind the June 29, 2019 clash between rival the Yankees and the Red Sox in London that ended 17-13 and the Padres and Giants' Mexico game of April 29, 2023, that concluded with a score of 16-11.

