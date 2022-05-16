"If I try to do anything different, it would just diminish the way I play” - Ronald Acuna Jr. refuses to alter his style of play despite injuries eating up his time, Atlanta Braves coach suggests he scale back

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most electric players in the MLB, and the Atlanta Braves are doing everything they can to maximize his time on the field. After missing the end of the 2021 season with a torn ACL, the superstar made his triumphant return earlier this season and is now sidelined again with a groin injury.

While this recent groin injury is just day-to-day, and Ronald Acuna Jr. should be returning to the active lineup soon, the fear is that these injury concerns will keep cropping through his entire career. His style of play is what makes him so effective at the plate, but it could also be leading to injuries.

Jeff Schultz reported on the concerns being raised in regard to Acuna's injuries.

Jeff Schultz @JeffSchultzATL

Brian Snitker: "Probably as he gets older and matures he'll need to scale back"

Acuña: "If I try to do anything different, it would just diminish the way I play”

Both have a point.

The former Rookie of the Year should be returning to the active lineup soon, but keeping him there is of paramount importance for the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves need Ronald Acuna Jr. to stay healthy

The Braves superstar leads the MLB in stolen bases.

In the absence of Ronald Acuna Jr., the Atlanta Braves were able to win the 2021 World Series over the Houston Astros, but if they are without him for a significant amount of time in 2022, it seems impossible for them to repeat. The best ability is availability, so keeping their star healthy is at the top of their minds.

The Braves manager believes that a scale back in the outfielder's style of play is needed, but the player disagrees. What makes him so great is his explosiveness, speed, and power hitting, but this physicality is leading to injuries.

This is a rather unique situation, as changing anything about a superstar's style of play brings the risk of damaging their overall output, but changing nothing could lead to further injuries and more time away from the game.

Justin Toscana reported that the injury was not severe via tweet, a relief to fans and teammates of the MVP caliber player.

The Atlanta Braves were lucky this injury was not as bad as initially feared, but they are playing a dangerous game with their superstar player's constant absences. If Ronald Acuna Jr. can stay healthy this season, expect to see his name on the MVP ballot and the Atlanta Braves in playoff contention.

