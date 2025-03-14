"If it's so miserable, sell the team" - Fans slam Rockies owner after he raises concern over Dodgers' spending amid salary cap absence

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seemingly been able to land any player they want in free agency, much to the chagrin of some fans and fellow teams. One of the those teams are the Colorado Rockies, more specifically their own Dick Monfort, who recently made headlines by expressing his concern about the direction of Major League Baseball and the lack of a salary cap hurting the competitiveness.

Ad

Despite winning the World Series last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were not only able to retain a number of their own free agents but also managed to sign the likes of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. Although there are a number of factors at play, according to Spotrac, the Dodgers have almost $200 million more in team payroll than the Rockies.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with the Denver Gazette, Monfort expressed his concerns about the "competitive imbalance" in Major League Baseball. While he may have some legitimate points about the state of the league, some fans did not feel the same way, taking to social media to share their feelings on the interview and the situation.

"If it's so miserable, just sell the team. No one is forcing you to stay in the game, pal" - One fan shared on social media.

Ad

Comment byu/Knightbear49 from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

"A spending cap would only further reveal how poorly the Rockies are run" - Another fan posted.

"Alternatively, what if teams like the Rockies stopped pretending they were poor?" - One more fan added.

It's been a rough go of things for the Colorado Rockies in recent years, including back-to-back 100+ loss seasons. Likely adding to the frustration is the fact that the Rockies and Dodgers share the same division, so the team has to face the star-studded Los Angeles lineup more often than others. This has not led to sympathy from fans online as the Rockies have not exactly spent a ton in free agency.

Ad

"Not that he’s necessarily wrong but poverty franchises cannot be the ones to make this argument. It’s pathetic when shitty teams who don’t spend cry wolf" - One fan posted.

Comment byu/Knightbear49 from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

"How about a floor so that ass owners like Dick can't do the bare minimum anymore?" - Another fan shared online.

"He should sell the Rockies" - One more added.

MLB comissioner Rob Manfred has acknowledged concerns about the Dodgers and the lack of a salary cap

Although comissioner Rob Manfred did not want to place any blame on Los Angeles because everything they have been doing is within the rules of Major League Baseball, he has revealed that he has recieved a number of emails about it.

Ad

"They're trying to give their fans the best possible product. Those are all positives. I recognize, however, and my emails certainly reflect that there are fans in other markets who are concerned about their team's ability to compete," Manfred said.

The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire in December 2026, and the potential of a salary cap will likely be one of the topics discussed. It will be interesting to see if more pressure for small-market teams could force a significant change in baseball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback