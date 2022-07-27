"If you move Bogaerts, you acknowledge that you're not a likely World Series contender this year" - MLB insiders anticipate Boston Red Sox to trade Xander Bogaerts if team gives up on World Series ambition

The Boston Red Sox are approaching the trade deadline as potential sellers, with Xander Bogaerts being a top target for many teams.

Bogaerts has had a tremendous season with a batting average of .312. The All-Star is also in the final year of his contract, making him the perfect rental piece for a championship contender.

The Red Sox came into the 2022 season thinking that they would be one of the top teams in the MLB. This has not been the case, with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays all ahead in the standings.

ESPN insider Jon Morosi believes that by trading Bogaerts, the Boston Red Sox would be giving up on the season. In a trade deadline discussion, he said:

"If you move Bogaerts, you acknowledge that you're not a likely World Series contender this year -- which is the reality. They aren't."

Red Sox legend David Ortiz speaks for many fans in Boston, who do not want to see Bogaerts traded.

The Boston Red Sox will be getting a lot of calls about their star shortstop in the next few weeks and will keep their options open.

What could the Boston Red Sox receive in exchange for Xander Bogaerts?

If it were not for Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals, Xander Bogaerts would be the top trade target in the MLB.

Bogaerts is one of the best offensive players in the league and is on a short contract. If a team wants to sign him for the long haul, they can set the terms of the contract. If they only want him for the remainder of the 2022 season, any team can do that too.

Xander Bogaerts wants to star with the Boston Red Sox but understands how the business works.

"Everyone knows I want to be here but you don’t know how that’s going to play out" - Xander Bogaerts

The Red Sox could reshape their roster over the next few weeks. If they do move Bogaerts, they may be giving up on this season but could be setting themselves up nicely for the future.

