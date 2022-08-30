"If you say Judge is your pick, in no way are you taking anything from Ohtani" - MLB insider and AL MVP voter weighs in on tight race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge

The entire MLB universe is enjoying a thrilling race for the American League MVP award between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. The general consensus is that there really isn't a wrong person to win the award between these two stars this season. Ohtani continues to be the most unique player in baseball, while Judge is on pace to break the New York Yankees' single-season home run record.

This is also the current assessment from MLB insider and AL MVP voter Jon Morosi. Morosi discussed his thought process for the upcoming vote on the MLB Network, a clip of which was posted to Twitter.

"If you say Judge is your pick, in no way are you taking anything from Ohtani" - Jon Morosi

The debate between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge does not truly have an incorrect answer. Both are incredible players who are deserving of the MVP award, but only one of them can win it.

Eric Stephens put into context how great both of these players have been in 2022, via Twitter.

Eric Stephens @icemancometh Don't care who the AL MVP is. If it's Aaron Judge, great. Deserving. Hellacious season. What Shohei Ohtani is doing is being matched by ... ... no one. Heading for 30 HRs and 200 Ks as a true ace in this era of pitching. Don't care who the AL MVP is. If it's Aaron Judge, great. Deserving. Hellacious season. What Shohei Ohtani is doing is being matched by ... ... no one. Heading for 30 HRs and 200 Ks as a true ace in this era of pitching.

"Don't care who the AL MVP is. If it's Aaron Judge, great. Deserving. Hellacious season. What Shohei Ohtani is doing is being matched by ... ... no one" - Eric Stephens

It would not be surprising if team records have a lot to do with the decisions from the voters. The Los Angeles Angels will almost certainly miss the playoffs, while the New York Yankees will likely win the AL East. The disparity in team success could be the difference maker in the MVP race.

The MVP battle between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge has been one of the best storylines in the MLB

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Seeing the two stars of the game perform at the absolute highest level day in and day out is a treat. When there is an unspoken level of competition between these two players, it becomes all the more entertaining. Whether it is watching Shohei Ohtani throw heat from the mound or Aaron Judge blast dingers, the MVP race in the AL is fun.

According to BetMGM and the current markets, Judge is the current favorite to take home the award.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

sports.betmgm.com/en/blog/mlb/am… Despite the Yankees struggles lately, Aaron Judge is still the clear favorite for AL MVP Despite the Yankees struggles lately, Aaron Judge is still the clear favorite for AL MVP 💪 sports.betmgm.com/en/blog/mlb/am…

"Despite the Yankees struggles lately, Aaron Judge is still the clear favorite for AL MVP" - BetMGM

In their last head-to-head matchup, Judge stepped up to the plate to face Ohtani. A video of the at-bat was uploaded to YouTube by MLB.

Judge may have gotten the better of that matchup, but the race is far from over. While whomever wins will cause some division and arguments, both are deserving winners.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif